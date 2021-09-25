By the time you read this column it will be fall, and the summer heat will be gone and cooler weather shall prevail.
Well, I hope so!
The past few days have been super sweaty...just rolling drips of perspiration everywhere. I will be ready for a cooling off as the flip of the calendar introduces us all to October.
The “buzzy bugs,” or cicadas, are doing their business in a constant chorus outside my windows and doors.
The other evening I saw fireflies again. WHAT?! I thought we lost them at the end of July after a deluge of rain. I guess they have returned to entertain us with little lights of wonder. I appreciate their recrudescence for the second time this summer. Fireflies make me smile.
~~~
I went out of town so my column went missing with me. My husband and I went to Yellowstone and to places east, west and south of there. I don’t want to bore you with slides or photos of our travels but just some insights and observations.
To drive to Yellowstone one must pass through some inviting and some rather bleak parts of our country.
Western Kansas is often told to be desolate and depleted of life. Well, have you ever driven north of Scottsbluff, Nebraska? Let me tell you, that is one unbelievable area of nothing. I apologize to the Nebraskans of that area, but hilly, arid scrub brush was everywhere.
Barrenness as far as the eyes could see. Dry… seemingly unproductive (without the use of expansive sprinkler systems), emptiness.
I kept thinking about why this was a chosen place to live? Where did children go to school? There was no way to drive to town for a gallon of milk and some coffee. There were no towns unless you drove for hours.
These people had and have to be true pioneers everyday of their lives. I was impressed with their fortitude and grit and resolution and spirit.
Among the many trees and mountains of Yellowstone is where we wished to find serenity and breath-taking beauty. While there, our need to enlighten, encounter, and experience wildlife in full detail was tops on the list.
Of course, about a million other people thought the same thing. After missing a summer of travel last year, people were making their mark on parks.
Travel trailers and massive homes on wheels and campers of all sizes and shapes were traversing mountain sides with drop-offs 500 feet down, landslides, and gridlocks of traffic. Oh my goodness!
With the population of visitors at a peak, finding a quiet place to inhale deeply and enjoy time with my husband was difficult.
One day we found a chancy, curving dirt road where campers were not allowed. It wound around small geysers and trees to a small lake a few miles off the beaten path.
It was quiet. There weren’t many other humans. A buffalo of considerable size and massive girth was there enjoying the sunshine and a geyser’s warmth, just tossing his tail in the dust. I closed my eyes and listened and breathed deeply.
~~~
As aforementioned we were out to discover some breathtaking wildlife worth writing about.
Deer were aplenty in Custer State Park, but they were certainly small. Pronghorn antelopes, of which I have become enamored, were in large bands in some of the most barren landscapes I have ever witnessed.
An unbelievable Yellowstone elk herd was amassed in the early morning chill (and I WAS cold… like 32 degrees cold) in a meadow. The bull in charge, with an enormous rack, was able to hold his heavily weighted head in front of all available cows. Impressive indeed!
We also witnessed a pack of wolves dining on a bison carcass with a substantial convocation of eagles waiting their turns. An osprey flew overhead. I thought to myself that it couldn’t get any better. I was wrong.
Just around the bend and down a few miles was a pair of swans. THAT was just too much for this ol’ gal’s conservationist, environmentalist, animal-loving heart.
I really wanted to see a bear. No such luck. I wanted to see a moose. No such luck...unless you want to consider the dead one by the side of the road a real find. Ugh!
It was truly a wonderful, wonderful vacation that everyone should consider...just not at the same time.
~~~
The monarch butterflies will be passing through Kansas within the next few weeks. Kansans are lucky to witness this mighty migration from two to three main flight routes. I didn’t know this but those tiny wings carry monarchs 50 to 100 MPD (miles per day). I can’t ride a bike that far.
Their passage is a miracle in the sky. Watch for them.
