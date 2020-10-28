I found a perfect quote for this time of year, written by Elizabeth Lawrence: “Everyone must take time to sit and watch leaves turn.”
With our warmer days of previous weeks, this has been so wonderfully possible. Sitting on your porch, in a lawn chair, or in a swing somewhere to watch the leaves sway and observe their yearly badge of colors.
I was just thinking, a tree gets one chance to produce branches full of resplendence through the summer and into fall.
One chance for our benefit. Just for us to experience. What kindness there is in trees!
With the frosty breeze blowing like answers in the wind, the leaves are flying everywhere.
Last Sunday, the morning started out with a spectacular sunrise of various shades of pink. The leaves were just starting colors of brilliance. One tree was half red and half green. So fall glorious! I was excited to see the rest of the tree in future days.
But, that afternoon gale force winds started blowing across the prairie, pastures and plains. Baby tumbleweeds were flying everywhere at full force, while leaves skipped across the land and air.
Well, that half-green, half-red tree I had seen earlier in the day was now denuded of leaves. The bright colors were now spread across the lawn and swirling in the blasting breezes.
~~~
I don’t know if you had frost at your place the other day, but we did. My car was covered! The cars parked under the trees were not.
I am sure this is a highly scientific matter dealing with temperature, water vapor, and things which become colder than the night air.
But, it was mighty cold that morning, and my car showed the first frost. I guess it is time to find the scraper and have it on hand.
I don’t wish to be a bellyacher and a grump, but I am much happier with the 70s and 80s.
Here is my first moaner of the fall season: I can’t find my perfect gloves to keep my petite little fingers warm, and I don’t know where my keen-looking hat is, and I dislike shivering, and it is only going to get worse. There! Number 1!
~~~
I just happened to be in the right place at the right time to catch a good fishing story that I feel worthy to report.
I was at Louisburg Cider Mill working away and talking to customers. I asked this nice gentleman if he needed any help.
Well our conversation wandered to him telling me that he and his wife and dog were staying at La Cygne Lake in a cabin (only $53 a night), and he had been out fishing that morning.
BINGO!!! I had a story to tell you about fishing and lures and the wonderful settings and accommodations at the lake.
The couple, Mr. and Mrs. Armstrong, were from Shawnee, Kansas, and they decided to get away from it all and have a great time fishing for fun for him and some time for her to do some painting.
Armstrong told me he had been out early that morning by himself in his boat trying to catch a few big ones.
He made it clear that he just wanted some enjoyment on the lake. He does NOT catch to kill but instead enjoys the thrill of the catch.
He had caught two large catfish and some crappie. He said that the catfish both broke the lines and escaped. Armstrong reported, “Those catfish yanked on the line and took to the banks never to be seen again.”
He was using crawfish and cheese blood as bait (which he kindly shared with some other fishermen not having much luck).
He uses multiple poles in his boat. Because he has cerebral palsy, tying knots on his fishing lines is difficult.
Armstrong said, “The best part of fishing time is meeting up with the old guys that give me advice.”
Now, Mrs. Armstrong and their dog, whose name I did not write down, OOPS!, went for many walks around the trails.
She said, “This is the first time our dog had ever walked in water. The first time he has ever seen a coyote. He has been having a blast!”
She also reported seeing bald eagles, turkeys and lots of deer.
Behind their cabin was a fire pit, so the couple decided to cook hot dogs for supper followed by marshmallows. Their fine furry friend enjoyed eating those with his parents...his first for that too.
The couple spoke of the peace and tranquility of their time and planned to visit again.
Oh, this reminded me of Bob Harrington so much. Mr. Armstrong keeps a metal detector in the back of his pickup. He walked around the lake finding hooks, old lures and other thingamabobs used with fishing in mind.
If you have a great fishing or hunting story, feel free to contact me or the newspaper office. I know there are adventures out there waiting to be told.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.