It’s horror movie season, and horror movies have been scaring people since 1896 when the groundbreaking. three-minute nickelodeon film, “House of the Devil,” horrified the public.
Then, in 1922, the one-and-a-half-hour silent film “Nosferatu” (Dracula) brought fright to a new level. For that time, it was so scary that countless men and women fainted from fear.
Today, it seems like the horror-film production companies have thrown down a shock-value gauntlet to deliver the most unnerving and terror-ridden films. And this season has a slew of them, including “It,” “Freaks,” “Little Monsters,” and “The Dead Center.”
However, my unnerving and rather terrifying go-see pick is “Joker.” It is amazing how Joker has changed through the years! He has been transformed from the initial 1966 comic book characterization played by Cesar Romero to the 2008 haunting, brooding, psychopathic Joker played by Heath Ledger.
There have been five on-screen actors who have played Joker, but it was Ledger’s portrayal that completely shifted the on-screen concept of Joker. (Ledger was awarded the Academy Award for Best Actor posthumously in 2008.)
The question was: Who could move forward Ledger’s depiction of Joker? The answer came: Joaquin Phoenix. Perfect. He clearly has the ability to move Joker to an even more deeply tragic and disturbing personality. “Joker” will open Oct. 4.
Quick FYI: On Sept. 27, the film “Judy” opens at theaters. It depicts Judy Garland’s last days. For Garland fans especially, it provides a compassionate closure to Garland’s life. Réene Zellweger, as Judy Garland, delivers a depth to the sad commentary of the beloved and talented Garland.
