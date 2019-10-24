Well, we have had it. Yes, indeed. We have had our first frost.
I am not quite sure if was a BIG frost, but a frosty looking substance was on my lawn. I did look on Wikipedia to discover what a frost really is… in scientific terminology: “frost is water vapor in an above freezing atmosphere coming in contact with a solid surface whose temperature is below freezing, resulting in a phase change from water vapor (a gas) to ice (a solid) as the water temperature reaches the freezing point.”
There you go! Now you know what frost is.
I do know that it zapped my zinnias to the world of brown as well as all other flowering plants. Sad! They brought so much beauty for such a long time and fed many a butterfly, bee and bug.
I had some gorgeous bight orange Mexican sunflowers. They are no longer a pretty color. They have taken on a rather umber-orange color. Sad! They stood tall above the other flowers inviting all the neighborhood butterflies to stop by for nectar.
We went to the garden to check them out earlier this week and found a monarch upon one of the flowers. It remained peacefully content in that position.
I just had to reach out and give him his first gentle, human touch. At that point he opened his wings to display a tattered left, bottom wing. I was disheartened and distressed at the sight. I knew it would never reach its intended destiny of the mountains of Mexico.
There is still the mystery of where this stunning creature got its start. How long had he been flying? Where was “home?” Was he at all discouraged by his troubles?
I sure thought about them… a bit too much personification, maybe.
I let him be.
~ ~ ~ ~
We have no need for any more rain. At least for a while. Especially the kind of downpours that we have been receiving where the sky opens up and a deluge ensues giving field mice a headache, the crickets a drowning, butterflies a beating, and squirrels a-scampering up the nearest tree.
Now, I have discovered from a gentleman named Dave Hallstrom that the fall harvest of morel mushrooms is underway. He said that morels really dig this kind of weather… warm during the day, a cool evening, and rain.
Hallstrom says that he owns some land that could be the morel mushroom hunting heaven of the state. (I was going to say world, but that is going a bit too far.) He said that his family has been moreling (new word) for ages and ages. His grandmother had the “eye” for it. One person could be looking at the same place she was and not see one. But her mushrooming abilities were superb.
Hallstrom knows a lot about mushroom hunting. He has been doing it for 60 years. He told me that many mushrooms are found around the base of certain trees such as ash, elm, oak, sycamore, and around old apple groves.
Hallstrom also mentioned that if an area is predisposed to the growth of morels you should move the soil around the area. It will increase the number of morels. He said if you take down trees make sure to leave the base to increase the establishment of new areas for mushrooms.
Not doubting Hallstrom, but wishing to find the reason for this occurrence, I read an article by a gentleman from the University of Montana, Andrew Larson. He said, “Any disturbance disrupts the connection between the fungus and the roots of the host tree that are feeding the fungus sugars and carbohydrates.”
If you disturb it, more will come.
~ ~ ~ ~
With the beginning of fall I will miss certain things that occur only in summer. For instance, I will truly miss the hummingbirds. We were so lucky to have such a wild and lively bunch of them this summer.
I will miss the fireflies. There is just something super cool about those blinking bugs. They have their own very personal reason for their flashing lights, but personally, for me, it’s pure entertainment. I like them.
I will miss the sunflowers. I really took long looks at the different types this summer. I discovered that there are 60 different variations in Kansas. Did you know that sunflowers grow in all counties in Kansas? They are spirited and spunky plants. They make me happy.
~ ~ ~ ~
I shall continue my list at another time, but I need to ask a favor.
With all the hunting seasons coming up, I would like to feature a few people and their hunting adventures, or a fishing trip, or an exciting hike. Please.
Call the newspaper office and they can contact me, or talk to me in the grocery store or walking down the street. Please.
