European-American female abolitionists scandalized conservatives in the mid to late 19th century by defying social conventions and speaking on the abolition of slavery in the United States.
In addition, European-American female abolitionists defied social convention by interacting with African-Americans in other than a household supervisory role, and helping them to escape slavery via the Underground Railroad.
The predominant social conventions of the mid 19th century dictated that women were “The Angels of the Household” and should be focused on ensuring that their husbands and families had a respite from the rigors of the outside world.
They created a peaceful home via an endless cycle of hard work that created the absolutely true statement: “A man works from dawn to setting sun, but a woman’s work is never done!”
Women were expected to quite literally get up and leave the room when men started discussing politics, economic issues, or any issue other than direct domestic concerns, and if present, they were certainly not encouraged to speak their minds on issues such as the moral improprieties of slavery.
European-American female abolitionists defied many of the social conventions that governed the lives of women in the mid 19th century, for they not only joined in conversations with men concerning efforts to abolish slavery in the United States, but some of them had what many felt was the lack of shame and brazen effrontery to speak their minds about slavery in “mixed company.”
Some European-American women even had non-supervisory social contact with African-Americans!
Such a woman was Florella Brown Adair, the half-sister of John Brown, who, along with her husband, the Rev. Samuel Adair, and her children, lived in the Adair Cabin.
Florella Brown Adair was such a strong woman that the Rev. Samuel Adair questioned the idea of marrying her for a bit because he knew that he wasn’t marrying a shrinking violet, to put it mildly. Florella Brown Adair was every bit as strong willed as her half-brother, John Brown, and though Florella Brown Adair and John Brown differed in strategies and tactics on how to work to abolish slavery in the United States, Florella Brown Adair was equally as dedicated to the abolitionist cause as her half-brother, John Brown, was.
Florella Brown Adair willingly welcomed and cared for escaping slaves into the Adair Cabin, which was a station on the Underground Railroad. Most European-American women of the mid 19th century would not make eye contact with African-Americans unless they were supervising their labor, and Florella’s choice to welcome African-Americans into her home and sit and eat with African-Americans was seen as an unforgivable moral impropriety by many racist European-Americans of the mid 19th century.
Indeed, one of the reasons that Florella Brown Adair is a notable woman is due to her willingness to defy both the racism and sexism of the mid 19th century, an example of the truth of the saying by Laura Thatcher Ulrich: “Well behaved women rarely make history!”
Florella Brown Adair and other European-American female abolitionists defied social convention to work to abolish slavery, and we owe them a debt of gratitude and respect for their courage and strength.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.