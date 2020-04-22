Today is Earth Day, the largest secular observance in the world, celebrated in more than 200 countries.
Started in 1970, the day was a response to the problems of increasing air pollution and environmental waste. Its theme this year is “climate action” with a push for a cleaner habitat.
You may think that these issues are only secondary to the global health crisis that is currently threatening all of us, but none of us can/will survive if the impending climate crisis is left untended. We need united and transformative action to save our planet.
While we are waiting for scientists to discover a vaccine that will halt COVID-19, we can each take an active role in following safe environmental practices. That is just as important as wearing face masks, maintaining appropriate distance and staying at home when possible.
Because of current bans on large gatherings, we won’t be seeing mass demonstrations and parades reminding people to help “heal” the earth this year. We won’t have the usual park clean-up days that have been annual events here in Miami County. We can, however, take part while sheltering at home.
One of the area groups promoting Earth Day this year is the Kansas Association of Retired School Personnel. The East Central branch of that group is composed of members from Miami and Linn counties, and they previously planned some school-related activities associated with this observance. With school classes now in homes, ECKARSP is asking the rest of us to help. We can help, you know.
We have all heard the slogan, “Reduce, Reuse, Recycle.” What better time to practice that than when we are in our homes so much of the time? We have the perfect opportunity to conserve our water usage, the amount of electricity we use and to reduce the amount of waste we generate.
We can choose sustainable products and those kinder to our environment rather than the microplastics that never deteriorate. We can use less paper. We can utilize long-lasting light bulbs and practice turning out lights when we leave a room. We can unplug appliances that are not in current use. We can even turn down the thermostat and the temperature on our water heaters.
When we venture outside for a change of scenery, we can pick up litter (preferably while wearing gloves), plant a garden or a tree or simply enjoy the wonders of the natural world around us. By taking care of the Earth, we will be helping ourselves.
There has already been a reduction in the “ambient seismic noise” of the Earth’s crust because of the major drop in vehicular traffic and other human activity. The Week reported that fact in its April 17 issue.
Time Magazine, on the other hand, warned that proliferating plastic has become a problem extending to the Antarctic. Its April 20 issue claims that the problem could get worse without our awareness and action. “Fossil fuel companies are betting on the plastics industry...Yet less than 14% of plastic worldwide is recycled. The rest ends up in dumps and ...the ocean.”
Finally, viruses, bacteria and climate are interrelated. We know that the types of coronavirus that cause colds are weakened in warmer weather. Temperature appears to affect susceptibility. So, while the experts are performing their magic with intercellular chemistry to find a cure for what ails us, let’s pitch in to help where we can. Let’s work to slow global warming and turn the Earth’s climate into a kinder one for all of us.
