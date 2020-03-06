One of the things I missed most when our sons grew up and left home was having fresh fish available at all times.
Both boys were fishermen and spent much of their time and energy casting their lines into the City Lake or the Marais Des Cygnes.
The rule at our house was “You catch and clean them; I’ll cook them.” Nothing ever tasted so good. Any surplus went right into the freezer. Those days are no more, and that’s one reason I welcome the Lenten season.
Lent started a week ago on Ash Wednesday and, in addition to the 40 days of prayer and fasting, brought a real treat for me in the form of church fish fries. There’s a reason for this. Catholics, Lutherans, Episcopalians and those of the Eastern Orthodox faith are required to fast by abstaining from meat on Ash Wednesday and the Fridays of Lent.
Most Protestant denominations encourage some form of fasting but as a personal and not required choice. Other meatless options are available such as cheese, eggs and all things plant-related, but somehow fish has become the preferred fallback.
Because eggs were also once prohibited as “coming from flesh,” they are a common feature at Easter, the first day in 40 that they could be eaten. (There are reasons for most things in this world even when they seem difficult to understand.)
Fortunately, for those of us who enjoy the surf part of any meal, there are plenty of places to fill up on fish this season. Church fish fries lead the way.
St. Philip Neri Church in Osawatomie held their first supper last Friday and will repeat that on March 13 and 27. They offer fish and shrimp or fish only and, though the church bulletin asks for donations of “desert” rather than “dessert,” there will be something sweet to complete your meal.
The Knights of Paola’s Holy Trinity Church will serve their dinners on three more Fridays — March 6, 13 and 27. St. John’s in Greeley invites us all there on March 6 and 20 and on April 3. Holy Angels in Garnett will feed us on March 13 and 27. All start at 5 p.m. and costs range from $10 to $13 for adults and $5 to $6 for children.
Non-church options are also available. Our fast food places have their fish sandwiches on their menus and Arby’s features a “2 for $6” special. The catfish at Miss B’s in Louisburg is as good as I have ever eaten, and it is a standard menu item.
La Hacienda offers varied seafood dishes, and our Florida niece says she comes to visit their spinach enchiladas. All others will surely have some sort of Lenten special to entice us. Even Dollar Tree sells single serving packages of cod, tilapia and shrimp that make good fish tacos. We won’t need to go hungry.
Long ago, I was taught that church leaders instituted the prohibition of eating meat on Lenten Fridays as a way to help the fishing industry. Not so. The history is ambiguous for reasons both historically and Biblically based. The miracle of the loaves and fishes is one influence, but so is the fact that we humans need protein and derive most of it from meat.
Another statement by John Myre, who wrote back in the 15th century, is often cited: “For when God, for Adam’s sin, cursed the earth and the land, he cursed not the water; wherefore it is lawful for a man to eat in Lent that which cometh from the water.”
Whatever. I will have to find another way to do my penance. Eating fish is not a sacrifice for me.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.