My thoughts today are diluvial in nature, some good and some not nearly so positive. I am trying to morph those more negative into something more helpful.
Let’s start with the good. Diluvial refers to floods and outpourings. While usually applied to an overabundance of unwanted water, it can also be applied to other occurrences in a huge amount. I am aware of that abundance — those floods of people who are willing to help a good cause.
I witnessed some of that volume of caring during the recent Lights on the Lake celebration. People literally poured in to organize, problem solve, assist and participate both because of and despite the very wet weather. Their efforts assured success.
Other folk line up to help with Paola’s Music and the Market on Saturday evenings, for the Freedom Fest in Louisburg and for the city recreation programs throughout the county. They contribute to the success of our community gardens and to the myriad of fundraising activities seemingly everywhere. They are the interested, supportive ones who choose to contribute their energy and abilities. I am grateful for them.
Then there are the non-human but still powerful diluvial events — the floods that threaten our lands and well-being. Worrying about them would keep me awake at night if it were not for Max Lucado’s reminder that “worry is an option, not an assignment.”
I am a lifelong resident of Kansas. I’m used to the vagaries of Kansas weather, but springs and summers like these, with prolonged dry then wet spells, make me uneasy. It doesn’t have to rain in Biblical amounts of 40 days and nights. I get the jeebies when rain totals and river levels go up. That’s exacerbated when crops look good as they do now.
The threat and, too often, the reality of flooding is the major drawback of owning river bottom land. The upside is that it is fertile soil and good crop yields are almost guaranteed. Part of me knows that it all balances out without my fretting.
Our property abstract shows that our land on Hays Hill and adjoining fields were military bounty land, granted to a veteran of one of our nation’s early national conflicts. Floods have been recorded here since 1844 and have recurred at frequent intervals since.
We are up-river so our concerns are with the Marais des Cygnes — “Mad or Old Aunt Mary,” according to old-timers. Believe me, she is a force to be reckoned with when she is elevated and in full roil.
Numerous “Mary” floods over the years from 1909-2019 have impacted livelihoods and even lives. The worst damage done here was in 1928, 1938, 1951 and 2007. While I know the destruction they can cause, I want to remember the assurance given by the editor of the Osawatomie Graphic-News back in November, 1938: “Through it all (the current flood), our people have maintained a stout fighting heart and are now busily engaged in bringing back and rebuilding, repairing and replenishing that which the flood water relentlessly destroyed.”
There is and has always been a flood of good stout-hearted people willing to help. That’s the outpouring that gives me comfort and another use of the word diluvial.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.