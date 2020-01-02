Florella Brown Adair was a woman who had a deep, strong Christian faith, and she put her faith into action in her daily life.
Like most all women in history, her hard work and sacrifices in helping others during Osawatomie’s nascent years have gone largely unrecognized. Florella Brown Adair was a pastor’s wife, and she was married to the Rev. Samuel Adair.
Life as a pastor’s wife is a demanding role to try to fulfill today, and it was even more demanding for Florella Brown Adair in Osawatomie in the 1850s and 1860s.
Pastors’ wives live in a fishbowl, with everyone watching every choice they make, quick to criticize and pick at the smallest of real or perceived mistakes and weaknesses.
Florella Brown Adair had to factor in the reality that pro-slavery guerillas sought to kill her husband and burn their home down due to the Adairs’ abolitionist beliefs.
Florella Brown Adair worked to care for her family while also being the primary caregiver for the slaves that the Adairs sheltered in the Adair Cabin. The Rev. Adair, like all pastors, was on call 24 hours a day, seven days a week, year-round, and was often gone from the Adair Cabin on pastoral care calls.
Florella often cooked and did laundry in the front yard of the Adair Cabin both to have room to work, and to be able to serve as a lookout for any slave hunters or pro-slavery guerillas that sought to retrieve escaping slaves that the Adairs hid in the Adair Cabin in the 1850s and 1860s.
Florella was the first line of defense for the escaping slaves’ quest for freedom as she worked to delay any slave hunters while the slaves could be hid safely to prevent their capture and return to bondage.
Florella filled this role well, and she had no problem confronting pro-slavery advocates with a fierce determination to ensure that the escaping slaves under her care safely made it to the next station on the Underground Railroad in Kansas Territory.
Florella Brown Adair shared John Brown’s dedication to the abolitionist cause, but she worked to abolish slavery in a non-violent manner. But that did not mean she was a wilting violet on any level. She was strong willed and tough and did not back down from any pro-slavery advocate who imagined that because she was a woman they could intimidate her.
Florella had no problem whatsoever standing up to slave hunters and pro-slavery guerillas who sought to harm her family or capture the slaves that took shelter in the Adair Cabin, and she never backed down from a challenge by a pro-slavery advocate.
Florellla Brown Adair, like all women in history, has been largely overlooked by historians and the public in history.
However, a closer look at her contributions to helping slaves escape bondage reveals a strong woman who put her Christian faith into action in a way that deserves our respect and admiration.
