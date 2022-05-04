Florella Brown Adair, the half-sister of John Brown, saved the Adair Cabin from being burned to the ground following the Battle of Osawatomie on Aug. 30, 1856.
Florella was not a woman to be trifled with following the Battle of Osawatomie, for she had insisted that her husband, the Rev. Samuel Adair, hide in the timber by the Marais Des Cygnes River to save his life. The pro-slavery militia that attacked Osawatomie had the Rev. Adair prominently featured on its list of targets to capture and kill due to his leadership in the abolitionist cause in Kansas Territory.
She was not only concerned about her husband’s safety, but that of her son, Charles Adair, who would have been as easily shot by pro-slavery militia men as Rev. Adair due to his abolitionist beliefs, for he had ridden northeast of Osawatomie to warn John Brown that the pro-slavery force was approaching Osawatomie.
In addition, Florella Brown Adair was caring for the Babb family, recent emigrants to Kansas Territory, who had taken shelter in the Adair Cabin. On top of all that, Florella was eight months pregnant, and she was wearing multiple layers of woolen garments on a boiling hot August day. Putting it mildly, Florella Adair was not a happy camper on Aug. 30, 1856.
Florella Brown Adair and her daughter, Emma, and the Babb family had heard the horrific sounds of the Battle of Osawatomie, and that only added to their fears for their loved ones and Osawatomie’s safety. When the sounds of the Battle ceased, another frightening encounter awaited Florella Brown Adair and the occupants of the Adair Cabin.
Pro-slavery Militia men, seeking out Rev. Samuel Adair and John Brown or any of his sons, surrounded the Adair Cabin, and anticipating a battle with John Brown and his sons, aimed a cannon at the door of the Adair Cabin. This was all observed with terror by Florella Brown Adair and the inhabitants of the Adair Cabin on that hot August day.
The pro-slavery militia men were steeled for battle with John Brown and his sons, but they faced another member of the Brown family who was equally as strong in her abolitionist beliefs and willing to die for her cause if necessary; Florella Brown Adair.
Florella, eight months pregnant and in no mood to put up with any nonsense from pro-slavery militia men, courageously opened the door of the Adair cabin and told the pro-slavery militia men that there were no men at home, and they could have anything they wanted on the property, but she asked them to spare the Adair Cabin.
The commander of the detachment of the pro-slavery force was taken aback. He dismounted and searched the Adair Cabin and found no Browns nor Rev. Samuel Adair, and he politely told Florella Brown Adair that she and the ladies and girls would not be harmed, but the men would be hanged if they were captured. He then rode off after stealing livestock and other supplies from the Adair’s farm.
Today, the Adair Cabin stands in John Brown Memorial Park due to Florella Brown Adair’s courage after the Battle of Osawatomie on Aug. 30, 1856, and she is an unsung Osawatomie heroine.
