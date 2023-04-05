Florella Brown Adair was John Brown’s half-sister, but she did not always agree with his choices of actions.

Florella was at odds with John Brown over his choice to spend money that their father, Owen Brown, had sent to the Adair family in May of 1856. The Adairs desperately needed the money for basic survival, but Brown used it to finance his abolitionist crusade in Kansas Territory.

Grady Atwater is site administrator of the John Brown Museum and State Historic Site.

