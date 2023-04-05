Florella Brown Adair was John Brown’s half-sister, but she did not always agree with his choices of actions.
Florella was at odds with John Brown over his choice to spend money that their father, Owen Brown, had sent to the Adair family in May of 1856. The Adairs desperately needed the money for basic survival, but Brown used it to finance his abolitionist crusade in Kansas Territory.
She was stressed about caring for her family to say the least when she wrote to her family in Ohio that “Mr. A has kept a letter for some time waiting for me to write, but I have been all the time occupied with cares, & you must excuse me now if I do not write much.”
Florella made her feelings about John Brown’s choosing to divert the money left to the Adairs to his abolitionist crusade very clear when she stated: “You spoke of Johnses family. I have had some feelings as you express with regard to matters. I do think he would do more good at home with his family than waiting at great expense on the border for the people here to get in trouble. Owen is with him with a double team & all boarding, doing but little, which eats up money fast. The money and drafts sent by you & Father while he was still alive was all paid over to him. I do not now remember that we have kept a dollar. One letter after another stated ‘ with to have the Adair folks have a share’ but he seemed to need it all and he took it. Perhaps you will think that I am complaining of him, but I do not mean to do that, but only to state that we have had not so much of it as it might seem that we had. It may be that Father charged a part to our account, his books will show how that it.”
Florella was as strong willed as John Brown and was not shy about confronting John Brown about his choice to use the money that their father, Owen Brown, had designated to be given to the Adairs. The Adairs were missionaries and were living on a minimum income to begin with, to the point that Florella was taking in other’s laundry at one point to help the Adairs make ends meet.
Putting it mildly, she was not a happy camper when John Brown failed to deliver the funds that the Adairs desperately needed for basic supplies from her father to her family. Florella Brown Adair was a strong, caring woman who was not afraid to stand up to anyone, including her half-brother, John Brown. Her strong will and dedication made a valuable contribution to the abolitionist cause.
Grady Atwater is site administrator of the John Brown Museum and State Historic Site.
