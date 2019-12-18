I am recruiting new members for SPUG, and I hope you are interested. After all, we will be in good company.
Anne Morgan, daughter of banker J.P. Morgan, was one of the founders. Former President Theodore Roosevelt was one of the initial members. Those names tell us that the group has been around for a while.
Founded in 1911, the Society for the Prevention of Useless Giving gained momentum a year later. At first, it had a single purpose: to reduce excessive spending on unwanted and often unusable gifts.
Though founded by wealthy people, the group soon attracted many single working women who lacked the finances and the desire to participate in what they considered the “rampant commercialism” of their times.
Margaret Deland summed up the problem — “Christmas has become a burden...the haggling and weighing, the fatigue of body and the wearing of the soul...all caused by loading up with trash.”
By the start of World War I, much of the group’s focus had changed to plans that enhanced women’s ability to save some of their hard-earned funds while also stressing more meaningful giving. They determined that they would gift others not out of obligation or in the hope of receiving something in return, but to improve the lives of those who might also be struggling. Thus, SPUG became the Society for the Promotion of Useful Giving.
I like that idea. The whole gift-giving “business” has gotten out of control. Joel Waldfogel, the author of “Scroogenomics,” calls it “an orgy of wealth destruction.” For too many, that is too accurate.
I personally know a number of younger parents who go into debt each Christmas season to ensure that their children have everything they want. Now, as a veteran of years reading the Sears Toy Catalog, I can assure you that many kids want whatever they see.
“Everything” becomes an impossible goal. Add all those adult sweaters and ties and “stuff” that are never used or worn and you can understand the extent of waste.
The whole idea of giving gifts at Christmas has been credited to the Magi who brought gifts in homage to the newborn Christ. That Christian interpretation was a “later-on” story. Gifts have been a part of winter festivals since the Middle Ages, and early Christian leaders, considering the custom pagan, phased them out.
In fact, our own Puritans in New England outlawed them until the 1680s when celebrating Christmas became legal. Those first gifts were hand-crafted until the Industrial Revolution and mass-production of toys and trinkets of all kinds. We now live with the results of those changes.
Even the image of Santa Claus has been changed to promote gift-giving. The original St. Nicholas of Myra, on whom Santa is based, was noted for helping the poor and being kind to children. Our current name for this holiday symbol is based on the Dutch version of St. Nick — “Sinterklaas.”
Despite what you may be thinking about these thoughts of mine, I am not ranting about commercialism but rather about excess. As a columnist in the Dec. 13 issue of “The Week” suggests, “Wouldn’t it be nice to make Giving Tuesday bigger than Black Friday?”
Let’s each one pledge to reduce some of our senseless spending and remember that the Spirit of Christmas means that it is, indeed, the thought that counts.
That thought doesn’t need to be communicated with a lot of money. That saved money, however, can be used to help others as St. Nicholas did.
Let’s turn our thoughts to that “useful” giving.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.