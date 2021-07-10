Many of us worry about becoming forgetful as we age. This can be interpreted as the first “sign” of Alzheimer’s disease, causing us to jump to conclusions and panic. It’s important for us to pause, take a deep breath, and know that some forgetfulness can be a normal part of aging.
Various conditions can cause short-term or long-term memory loss and affect thinking or behavior. It is natural for us to feel uncertain about voicing our worries because doing so makes them more “real.” It is normal to forget things once in a while as we age, but how do we know if what we are experiencing is “typical aging” vs. something more serious, such as a form of dementia?
The first step to take is to assess the situation.
Look for changes in memory, thinking or behavior. Are you noticing something out of the ordinary in yourself or a loved one? Take into consideration what else might be happening in your life. Are there any health or lifestyle issues that could be a factor? Stress, chronic disease, such as diabetes, and depression are factors that may also affect our memory.
Has anyone else noticed changes? Has a family member or friend expressed concern over a change they are seeing? If so, ask him/her to explain what behavior is of concern, being as specific as possible.
Next, educate yourself.
Learn the differences between normal aging and Alzheimer’s disease or other forms of dementia. The Alzheimer’s Association is a great resource for information. Their resources help us understand that making a bad decision once in a while is a normal part of aging, but that making poor judgements and decisions a lot of the time can be a sign of something more serious.
Visit alz.org and download the following worksheets: “10 Steps to Approach Memory Concerns” and “10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s Disease” to help you navigate your concerns.
Start a conversation.
If you have noticed changes in yourself, confide in a person you trust. If you have noticed changes in someone else, speak with that person or a trusted family member or friend of that individual. Have the conversation as soon as possible, choosing a time and location that will be comfortable for everyone involved.
A conversation should also take place with your doctor. It is important to get a full medical evaluation to help identify the source of the forgetfulness. If the result is a diagnosis of Alzheimer’s or another form of dementia, there are many benefits to receiving an early and accurate diagnosis. If needed, have multiple conversations.
Finally, as we navigate the process of aging, we should focus on things to help us manage our “normal” forgetfulness.
Follow a daily routine – plan tasks, make to-do lists and use memory tools such as calendars and notes. Stay involved in activities that can help both the mind and body. Spend time with friends and family. Volunteer in your community, at a school or at your place of worship. Get enough sleep, generally seven to eight hours each night. Exercise and eat well.
Although some forgetfulness comes with age, don’t ignore changes in memory or thinking that concern you. Reach out for help, talk with your doctor and focus on healthy lifestyle behaviors for optimal aging. Your brain will thank you!
Source: Alzheimer’s Association and the National Institute on Aging.
