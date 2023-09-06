The Freedom Festival will bring history to life in Osawatomie’s John Brown Memorial Park on Saturday, Sept. 16, from 10 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 17, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The Freedom Festival will begin at 10 a.m. with an opening flag ceremony featuring Civil War reenactors, the American Legion Honor Guard, American Legion Riders, and Osawatomie Boy Scout Troop 106. An Artillery demonstration will follow at 10:30 a.m.
Civil War reenactors will reenact the Battle of New Georgia, which will feature artillery units firing Civil War artillery on Saturday, Sept. 16, at 11 a.m., and the Crooked River Posse will reenact a raid on a frontier homestead in Kansas Territory at 12:15 p.m. The day will end with a reenactment of the Battle of Osawatomie at 4 p.m.
Civil War reenactors will return on Sunday, Sept. 17, with the Crooked River Possie reenacting a raid on a homestead at noon and a reenactment of a Civil War battle between Confederate partisans and Union soldiers at 2 p.m.
The Freedom Festival will feature a play titled “Spirit of the Sword” on Saturday, Sept. 16, in Memorial Hall at 1 p.m., which will feature Terry Leonio portraying Mary Day Brown and Greg Artzner portraying John Brown. Terry Leonino and Greg Artzner have performed the powerful and educational play “Spirit of the Sword” across the nation, and the play is a highlight of the Freedom Festival.
The Freedom Festival performance tent will be the scene of living history on Saturday, Sept. 16, when Steve Burns portrays Abraham Lincoln at 11:30 a.m., and Kerry Altenbernd portrays John Brown in his presentation “John Brown Speaks” at 3:15 p.m.
In addition, on Sunday, Sept. 17, the Freedom Festival performance tent will feature music from Magpie, the folk music duo of Terry Leonino and Greg Artzner, performing songs about John Brown and his abolitionist crusade at 1 p.m.
That will be followed by the Shortleaf band, a folk duo of Micheal Frasier and Tenly Frasier, who will perform traditional mountain music at 3 p.m. The Band of Oz will perform Civil War era and patriotic music at 4 p.m.
Mary Buster, the great, great granddaughter of Florella Brown Adair, the half-sister of John Brown, will give special tours of the Adair Cabin on Saturday, Sept. 16, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, Sept. 17, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The John Brown Museum State Historic Site and the Osawatomie Arts Commission are sponsoring a sidewalk chalk and a folk-art painting activity at the John Brown Museum State Historic Site on Saturday, Sept. 16, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Other family fun activities will include a tomahawk throwing range, a demonstration of an 1840 melodeon performance, a food truck, and an arts and crafts fair.
Come to the Freedom Festival and have fun seeing history come to life!
Grady Atwater is site administrator of the John Brown Museum and State Historic Site.
