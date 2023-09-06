The Freedom Festival will bring history to life in Osawatomie’s John Brown Memorial Park on Saturday, Sept. 16, from 10 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 17, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Freedom Festival will begin at 10 a.m. with an opening flag ceremony featuring Civil War reenactors, the American Legion Honor Guard, American Legion Riders, and Osawatomie Boy Scout Troop 106. An Artillery demonstration will follow at 10:30 a.m.

Grady Atwater is site administrator of the John Brown Museum and State Historic Site.

