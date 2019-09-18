Osawatomie’s John Brown Memorial Park will resound with rifle and cannon fire as the Freedom Festival will bring Civil War/Border War history to life on Saturday, Sept. 21, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, Sept. 22, from noon to 5 p.m.
The Freedom Festival will feature Border War/Civil War battle reenactments and scenarios, historical presenters and musicians, great food, and other fun activities for the entire family.
Civil War reenactors will bring the Border War and the Civil War to life in Osawatomie’s John Brown Memorial Park. On Saturday, Sept. 21, activities will include a reenactment of the Battle of Middle Creek at 11 a.m., a Border War scenario at 2 p.m., and a reenactment of the Battle of Osawatomie at 4 p.m.
The Freedom Festival will offer a special night firing of Civil War artillery at dusk. Sunday, Sept. 22, will feature a ceremony honoring POW/MIA’s of all wars at 1 p.m., followed by a reenactment of a typical battle between Union troops and Confederate partisans at 1:20 p.m. Reenactors will bring additional Civil War era scenarios to life at 2 and 4 p.m.
In addition to the Border War/Civil War reenactments, the Freedom Festival will offer other family fun, on both Saturday, Sept. 21 and Sunday, Sept. 22.
Saturday, Sept. 21, will feature an interesting and informative presentation by Mary Buster, the great-great granddaughter of Florella Adair, the half sister of John Brown. The presentation is titled “Florella Brown Adair: Living in the Shadow of John Brown,” and it will begin at noon.
It will be followed by a tomahawk throwing demonstration by the Marais Des Cygnes Plainsmen Mountain Man Group at 2 p.m., followed by a portrayal of John Brown by Kerry Altenbernd.
Sunday, Sept. 22, will feature a church service held by the Osawatomie Ministerial Association at 9:30 a.m., and the Band of OZ will perform patriotic and Civil War era music at noon. Spring Leaf will be in concert at 3 p.m. and perform Civil War and frontier folk music.
Freedom Festival attendees will also have the opportunity to hear family stories about the Adairs and John Brown during special tours of the Adair Cabin by Mary Buster, the great-great granddaughter of Florella Brown Adair, John Brown’s half sister, both days of the Freedom Festival.
In addition, Freedom Festival attendees will have the opportunity to visit two mountain man camps and see a real tipi at the Freedom Festival. The Osawatomie Fire Department Trucks will be on display, and there will be other family fun activities. In addition, food vendors will offer delicious food to enjoy while at the Freedom Festival.
The Freedom Festival offers a fun, educational activity for the entire family, and works to preserve Miami County’s nationally and internationally important history for future generations.
Come to the Freedom Festival and see Border War/Civil War history come to life!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.