The pioneers who founded Osawatomie emigrated to the nascent community during the 1850s fully aware of the dangers from both nature and the maelstrom of war that hung over the community, but they courageously chose to settle in the free state community anyway.
Gamliel Garrison, who was an early settler of Osawatomie, and the Rev. Samuel Adair’s uncle, was willing to return to settle in Osawatomie despite the tragic death of his son, David Garrison, and of John Brown’s son, Frederick Brown, at the hands of pro-slavery militia men before the Battle of Osawatomie commenced.
Gamliel Garrison wrote to the Rev. Samuel Adair in a December 15, 1856, letter from Yellow Springs, Ohio, expressing his grief over not only losing his son David Garrison, but also the death of Frederick Brown.
He wrote, “Since I left Ossawatomie-My mind has been much Disstracted. Especially since I heard of the Death of David and F. Brown. -When I came home in July, I found that Sarah was dead and buried. -and then in September we received your letter, & Rachel’s that David was murdered, it made me feel still worse.”
The cultural war that raged in the United States over slavery was particularly bitter, with hard lines commonly creating hard hearts for anyone who differed from either the pro- or anti-slavery stand that an individual took in 1850s America.
Gamliel Garrison found out just how hard both the lines and the hearts of his fellow town’s people, who were Democrats and pro-slavery advocates, were.
He wrote to the Rev. Samuel Adair, “The Democrats Wouldent simpathise with us. — they said he had no business to go there.- There was a good deal of hard fealing between the two partys.”
Gamliel Garrison, however, did not allow his grief over the tragic deaths in his family, nor the dangers of living in Osawatomie, prevent him from planning to return to Osawatomie to settle.
He wrote, “I am in hopes, the worst is over in Kansas. I was a good Deal attached to That Country, and expected that all my sons would settle There. Rachel still speaks well of that Country. — I am in hopes that Clame can be secured for David’s Heirs, for it is a valuable piese of Land. There is great Talk of peise being Restored in Kansas. Some are making up there minds to moove out there in the Spring.”
Gamliel Garrison and his son’s widow, Rachel, were in the throes of grief over the loss of David Garrison and Frederick Brown, and they still expressed a strong attachment to Osawatomie.
Osawatomie in December of 1856 was a smoking ruin that was being rebuilt and revitalized after being looted and burned after the Battle of Osawatomie on Aug. 30, 1856. Osawatomie’s pioneers were not about to give up on the Free State community, and indeed Osawatomie not only rebuilt, but new settlers came to the town in the spring of 1857.
Osawatomie survived being looted and burned following the Battle of Osawatomie and rebounded and progressed forward due to the courage of the Free State community’s dedicated pioneers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.