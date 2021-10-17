The leaves are falling on some trees like seeds off a thistle. My cottonwood has been losing leaves since August, but I noticed today most elms and walnuts are following in a close second place.
The most colorful leaves are ceremoniously lined up waiting the royal burst of vibrancy for all to behold.
A wander through my shriveling garden tonight discovered a black-swallowtailed caterpillar on renewed dill. Upon further exploration, a plethora of tiny, tiny larvae were everywhere. My goodness, I was delighted!
Because I watered my gardens there are colors galore from flowers. Zinnias, phlox, vinca, a pretty purple flower, whose species name I can’t recall, and the autumn joy sedum are providing vivid spaces for birds, butterflies and bees.
Because I watered my gardens I have the five letter word that starts with a “w”... weeds. At one point I had a good grasp on them, but now the weeds are my size and are sprinkling pollen throughout the atmosphere.
The “mean” weeds have sticker points or burr-like attachments. I decided to remove them all!
My face got whacked, and every piece of clothing, my shoes, arms and legs were covered in the stick-like burrs known as Spanish needles.
My removal tactics did not go as planned. The branches of this nasty member of the daisy family were entwined with other weeds holding onto each other for dear life.
Each Spanish nettle plant may hold approximately 1,400 seeds. Some of the plants that I grabbed, and grabbed me, had a multitude of little brown nettles. My yanking caused probably a billion seeds to drop onto the ground. So exasperating!
I helped the Spanish nettle population to repopulate.
~~~
Early the other morning I noticed a large dead skunk in the road. It had been HIT but not smooshed. There aren’t many recognizable members of this specimen on the road to behold with such admiration. On behalf of skunks everywhere, this animal was really quite pretty.
The sleek, glistening, black fur with the centralized, long, white recognizable stripe was in perfect condition. With the slightest of breezes its fur waved handsomely. There was no foul odor. Unfortunately, its charming good looks did not last a day for all to admire and appreciate.
A skunk has a bad reputation for the most part. Some positive thoughts are they like to eat wasps and, for you snake haters out there, skunks do consider them quite tasty. They also like to consume insects, spiders, mice, rats, birds, reptiles, and other small creatures.
Skunks do not attack anything bigger than themselves. They just turn and spray.
~~~
Toilet paper. I thought I would end with this topic. It is in everyone’s home and a necessity for cleanliness.
The other morning on the news I listened to a short report on what makes one bathroom tissue softer than the other. Charmin, which is the leader of the package, so to speak, is considered to be the softest but the least environmentally favorable.
Most toilet paper is made from virgin wood pulp from Douglas fir and Southern pine. According to Environmental America, the average American uses 140 rolls of paper every year… the most in the world. That requires a lot of trees just to be flushed away.
The trees required to make the softest of the soft are from Canadian boreal forests. This extensive North American expanse is referred to as the “Amazon of the North.” According to Ctv.news.ca, the trees in this magnificent forest are the age of your great-great grandparents.
Trying to replant, grow and cut again is impossible in our lifetime.
The forest area is close to a billion acres, bigger than the rainforest, and the only one of its kind. Cutting large swaths of trees hinders the land, wildlife, and the more than 600 indigenous communities living there, not to mention the amount of carbon dioxide removed from our air and the replacement with oxygen.
There are three major companies large and in charge of the virgin pulp coming from the north, and none seem to have much interest in the problem. Charmin Ultra, Kirkland (Costco), and Angel Soft received an F rating from the NRDC (National Resource Defense Fund). None of these use any recycled content and continue to cut and destroy for the pleasure of one wipe… just like The Lorax by Dr. Seuss.
There are other paper companies making great strides using recycled paper pulp. Another source for toilet paper is bamboo and wheat straw, an agricultural leftover.
Seventh Generation is a company I have seen on the shelves that uses 100 percent recycled paper with no dyes or fragrance added.
This serious environmental disagreement is called “the tissue issue.”
