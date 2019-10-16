“Gemini Man,” now showing in theaters, is promoted as being groundbreaking. And, Oh My, it surely is. Not in plot, but in technology. Digital technology.
The film focuses on 51-year-old Henry Brogan (Will Smith), who wants to retire. Seems reasonable, but his job was not quite ordinary. He is an assassin. And there are those who are concerned about his retirement. In fact, another operative has been hired to kill Brogan.
The operative seems to be able to surmise all of Brogan’s movements. Within this cat-and-mouse-hunt-and-hide situation, Brogan discovers who the operative is. It is himself! Actually, a cloned, 23-year-old version of himself named Junior.
The film’s director, Ang Lee, partnered with Weta Digital (which created “Jurassic Park” visual effects) to create a digitally-advanced, very human-looking Junior. Director Lee insists, “This is not an augmentation (of a human), it’s a compete replacement. This is set to be the holy grail of visual effects.”
Will Smith joked “that he will now let himself go because he can just call in Junior for future movies.” At the same time, as advanced as the visual duplication is, we, as an audience, may well take it in stride as simply “really good visual effects” and concentrate more on whether we “liked” the film’s storyline. And if you like Sci-Fi with a twinge of terror, you will like “Gemini Man.”
I give this film 3.4 stars out of 5. It is rated PG-13.
Note: The kid’s film, “Abominable,” is scheduled to leave theaters soon. It might be a good Halloween treat for the kiddos and us big kids, too.
