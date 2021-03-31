King Kong! King Kong! King Kong! My Hero! He is back on the Big Screen in the film “Godzilla vs. Kong.” He was last seen in 2017 in the film “Kong: Skull Island.”
It was in 1933 that King Kong made his initial entrance into movie theaters. For that time, the “King Kong” film was a marvel. The animation seemed so real that some left theaters believing Kong was real. Audiences flocked to see the gigantic gorilla scale the walls of the Empire State Building with the love of his life in his hand.
The art and animation of Kong’s Empire State Building death scene was 1933 cutting-edge technology. I’m impressed with it. I did go to YouTube to watch that Empire State Building last scene (If you have time, take a look at it).
Godzilla’s first appearance was in 1954. He is a Japanese creation and has been in 36 films, including the two Godzilla/Kong films. Godzilla’s first encounter with Kong was in the 1962 film “King Kong vs. Godzilla.” Kong won.
On March 31, we will be able to see who will win this time, as the new film, “Godzilla vs. King Kong” will be released to both HBO Max and theaters simultaneously.
However, there is something different about this Creature vs Creature film. It has been reported that as we follow the Godzilla and Kong storyline, underlying philosophical messages focusing on “humanity” and “balance of life” emerge. Whoa! I’m anxious to see how those messages are entwined into the storyline.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.