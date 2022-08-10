My 9-year-old daughter Aubrey sure has a vivid imagination.
She can turn a collection of baby and Barbie dolls into intricate families complete with siblings who are training for gymnastic Olympic competitions and triplets who have tragic backstories about losing their parents.
Also, last Christmas, she asked for a pink potato. (She got it in the form of a shirt she wears to bed most nights).
Needless to say, she can come up with some wild ideas, but even I was caught off guard when she walked up to Katie and I this past spring and informed us that she wanted to play baseball.
“Do you mean softball?” I asked.
“No,” she replied. “I want to play baseball with the boys.”
She informed us that she had learned about Satchel Paige at school, and she wanted to play baseball just like him.
Who are we to say no to that? Because as wild as her ideas can be, Aubrey is also very determined when she puts her mind to something.
The problem is, Aubrey had never played baseball. I don’t believe she had ever caught or thrown a baseball in her life, and she certainly hadn’t hit one with a bat.
My father-in-law Bob Downs was more than happy to help get her started. Bob was an All-American pitcher at Johnson County Community College in 1974 when he posted a perfect season of 11-0 and finished with an ERA of 1.26 over 77 2/3 innings. Those are numbers that would make Satchel Paige proud.
Bob and Aubrey started playing catch with tennis balls to get her used to catching a ball with her glove. Aubrey and I would continue the drills when we practiced in the yard. It was slow going, and I must admit I was a bit nervous about the thought of her stepping up to the plate and taking the field with such little experience.
Aubrey was determined, though. She kept taking her hacks during our batting practices until she started making contact with the ball. She kept playing catch until she was no longer afraid of catching the ball and could throw it back accurately.
By the time she took the field with her teammates, Aubrey had learned the basic skills of the game, but I still had no idea what to expect during actual live competition. It was the first year of kids pitch, and I just wanted her to have fun and not get frustrated or hurt.
Aubrey, as she tends to do, exceeded all of my expectations. Not only did she quickly get her first hit, she soon started to show some of the best contact skills on the team, and she even volunteered to play catcher.
The same girl who sleeps in a princess bed and dresses her baby dolls up in frilly outfits was now digging balls out of the dirt and crouching in a catcher’s stance with one leg straight out like Tony Pena.
I couldn’t have been more proud of Aubrey and her lone fellow girl teammate. They proved that baseball is not just a sport for boys, it’s a game that can and should be enjoyed by everyone.
I grew up with a love of baseball, and now I get to share that love with Aubrey and my 5-year-old son Owen, who started T-ball this year.
Proud parents, happy children, and a ballfield filled with the kind of excitement only young boys and girls can exude — now that’s a legacy I’m sure Satchel Paige would be proud of.
