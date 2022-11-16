Just last week I was wearing shorts and a T-shirt. Right before the wind and freeze set in, I saw an ant hill being built high to prevent the rain from flooding their home.
A daddy-long-legs walked across the porch in the sunshine. I said, “Oh, little spider! You need to hurry into hiding! It is going to get so cold tonight that your little skinny legs will get frostbite for sure!” (Yes, I do talk to nice spiders on the brink of solidification.)
Oh my! How quickly the temperatures have flip-flopped! (You sure don’t want to wear them now!) This morning I walked out of the house with a long-sleeve T-shirt and a fleece vest believing that it wasn’t THAT chilly.
I was coldly mistaken. I locked the door behind me, without any house keys, and all others inside, still soundly asleep. Bad choice without a coat.
With hurry in my step and shivers in my shoulders, I started my car hoping for some swift heat. It was frigid. In fact, I went to a local shopping area, and people were already discussing that they were tired of freezing temperatures.
It may be a long winter for them.
~~~
I was told by a friend, Glenna Miller, that sliced Persimmons are shaped like spoons. This indicates that we should expect a winter of heavy, wet snow. The “spoon” signifies that you could scoop away all the snow.
The wooly bear caterpillars that are fuzzy, orangish-brown in the middle with the black on each end around the center are showing something I have never seen before: their whole body is black. Odd. Very odd! This means that the more black you see, the harsher the winter shall be. Yikes!
Looks like some bummer winter predictions. Always being the optimistic person that I am, though, I am debating if these old wives’ tales may be purely poppycock.
~~~
I posed the question on Facebook to some readers “What are you thankful for in our outdoor world?” I know! I know! There are A LOT of you who do not use or approve of the Facebook jibber jabber, but I did not know of another way to get this out in time for Thanksgiving. I have another idea. Hold on till the end.
Thinking of my own answer, I was a bit stumped on an abbreviated response that would not constitute the entire column. Once my thoughts materialized on one idea, they wandered into another favorite spot or treasured place I have been.
The responses I received were incredible. Let me tell you, I was as happy as a blue jay with a feeder full of seeds. The perceptions and beliefs and reflections just made my heart sing. There are many others who think like me!
Will Rogers wrote, “Well in the world of hunting the woods, I am thankful of all God’s creations. Getting up several hours before daylight while most people are sleeping or going to work I enjoy just the opportunity to be in my tree stand breathing the cool air. Watching the sun rise, watching and listening to all the different sounds each animal makes as their day begins.
“It’s so peaceful and to breathe… if you let it be. There’s so much more to hunting for food or a trophy that most people will never understand. I enjoy being incognito letting all this happen without being aware it’s even there.
“It’s a place where I can just sit and think about my life and if I’ve done my part in being a good person and in being the best father. I think about life. Yes, sometimes it gets boring, but that’s only if you let it. I enjoy taking pictures of animals.”
A response from Shelia Tappan was, “I am so thankful for our little bit of Heaven on Earth. We just moved out here from the city and we are truly blessed! The peace and quiet, fresh air, the sunrises and sunsets, the deer and turkeys coming in the field to visit, the sounds and smells of the neighboring farms and just some of the simple things that make living out in the sticks — perfect! That is what I am truly thankful for! Simple Life!”
A response from Carma Rockers: “I am thankful for sunshine, knowing we are entering the season of less of it. I’m also thankful and very appreciative for all the different wildlife and birds that traverse my yard. It makes my heart happy!”
I love these so much! I hope you are partial to them also.
Here is one from a fellow tree-lover, Jana Harrington Barcus, (Bob Harrinton, the longtime outstanding writer of this column…his daughter) said, “I’m truly thankful for the trees. I love listening to the leaves rattle as the wind blows through them…they improve our air quality and give us oxygen. They provide us with cooling and shade for habitat. In the fall when the leaves drop and decay, they are beneficial to our ground. I am surely thankful for trees.”
Another lover of trees is Diane Gray. She said, “My favorite part of nature outside is trees…Trees make me feel so connected to earth with the roots reaching way down in the ground and their branches reaching up to the sky. I love watching trees with the changing of the seasons to remind me of the cycle of life. Great tall, majestic oaks are my favorite.”
Thoughts from Melaine Smith: “There is nothing more peaceful and beautiful than driving home at the end of the day and witnessing the beauty of the colorful sky while the sun goes down. My mom, Karen Loar, passed away a little over a year ago. All through my childhood I can recall her pulling over to the side on a country road and letting my siblings and I walk ahead, us still within her eyesight, while she sat in the car and prayed and enjoyed the sunsets. Now after my mom’s passing, I take time to reflect on her and cherish this same time each evening.”
I have found great pleasure in reading your personal thanksgivings about nature. But, I am not finished yet. I have several more that are going to be printed in next week’s paper. If you would like to contact me by email, please do. Or, please call the newspaper office and leave a message.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.