Just last week I was wearing shorts and a T-shirt. Right before the wind and freeze set in, I saw an ant hill being built high to prevent the rain from flooding their home.

A daddy-long-legs walked across the porch in the sunshine. I said, “Oh, little spider! You need to hurry into hiding! It is going to get so cold tonight that your little skinny legs will get frostbite for sure!” (Yes, I do talk to nice spiders on the brink of solidification.)

Beth Conner is a Miami County resident, teacher and outdoor enthusiast. She can be reached at bethconner2019@gmail.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Trending Videos