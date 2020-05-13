I am having Big Screen movie-watching withdrawals.
However, I have discovered and enjoyed watching some older, small-screen movies. Of these, I am reviewing three films: one that parents and teens might enjoy watching together, one for pre-teens, and the last for young children.
The first is “Good Will Hunting (Hunting).” It is as relevant today as it was when it first hit movie theaters in 1997. It lays bare good and bad decisions, apathy, self-fear, emotional hurt and rebellion.
“Hunting” introduces us to Will Hunting (Matt Damon), who, although brilliant, languishes in his blue-collar, day-upon-day existence. His anger and defiance lands him in trouble. It’s a powerful film. Damon wrote “Hunting” and received an Academy Award for his script. It was this film that catapulted both Damon and Ben Affleck (who was also in the film) into stardom. (now showing on Showtime)
Then, for pre-teens, I chose the first “Spy Kids” film, which came out in 2001. It introduces us to Gregorio and Ingrid Cortez, who are being recalled into spy service. But, soon, they are captured. Their two children, 12-year-old Carmen and 9-year-old Juni, pledge to rescue them. There the adventure starts. (seen free on Tubi) “Spy Kids” had four sequels with the last being “Spy Kids: All the Time in the World (2011).”
And for the younger kids, I chose the 2008 film, “Bolt.” “Bolt” is an animated film with a darling little white dog who thinks he has super powers. Bolt believes his human, Penny, has been kidnapped. And it is “Bolt” to the rescue. (seen free on Netflix, if a subscriber)
