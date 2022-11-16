This Thanksgiving, I’ll be giving thanks for our good neighbors.
When our neighbor’s husband died too young, our friend’s heart was broken, but not her will to raise their children to cherish their father’s memory. Her determination to guide her kids on their journey to lead successful lives has been a life lesson for me to witness from across the street.
Now, more than a decade later, one of her kids has graduated from college and is beginning her own career, a second child is in a great college program, and her third is about to finish high school. Like her older siblings, the youngest, when not at school, at games, or shooting hoops in their front yard, is as neighborly and as helpful as her mom.
I remember when they were little trick-or-treaters knocking on our front door.
These children have learned a lot from their mother who has been a living example of fortitude in the face of adversity. She waves hello when she zips by on her lawn mower on a hot Kansas summer afternoon. A teacher, she waves goodbye if we’re out when she hurries to another day in the classroom. During the pandemic, who called to ask us if we needed anything from the store? She did. Who has the phone numbers of all our kids if we ever need help? She does.
We are surrounded by good people. The neighbors who live in the opposite direction from our house are kind-hearted, also. She hand-sewed a special Covid mask just for my husband. A military vet, his consistently cheerful good humor blows gray clouds away.
Generator won’t start? Dog needs TLC while we’re on the road? Who you gonna call?
(Well, they said they really don’t mind when we text at 6 a.m.)
Another neighbor, also a military vet, recently moved here with his wife and daughter from the West Coast to be near family living in Paola. When we mentioned someday putting up a flag at our house, he texted advice about flagpoles. A few days later he helped dig the hole and mixed and poured the concrete. A flag now waves in our front yard, just in time for Veterans Day.
His wife thoughtfully left empty egg cartons on our front porch, thinking we could use them for the eggs from our noisy chickens. Her unexpected kindness was just the lift I needed that day.
Your neighbors are probably like mine. The people who live down the road or across the street are more than acquaintances. In time, they become friends. Helpful and selfless people are around every corner; people who give of themselves while looking out for the well-being of others. How great is that?
Certainly, there are big problems in the world. Somehow, they don’t doesn’t seem quite so insurmountable when we have good neighbors close to home. I’m thankful for mine.
Lesle M. Knop, MS, Journalism, is a Miami County resident who has been writing columns for area publications since 1980.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.