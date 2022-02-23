In the words of Lewis Carroll’s walrus, “it’s time to talk of many things.”
Unlike that long-toothed bewhiskered mammal, I’m avoiding subjects like “ships and shoes and sealing wax” and especially those “cabbages and kings.” No nonsense here today. I am leaving Miami County.
The decision to move remains difficult and painful. It was not my first choice.
I had often wondered about friends who moved away as they got older. Why, I thought, do they choose to leave familiar homes and supports when they need them most? I’ve learned that the answers to that question are varied and complex. I’ll use my own situation to try to clarify that.
When Walt built our home for his parents back in 1962, there was no ADA — Americans with Disabilities Act — and no established guides for senior living. As a result, we have stairs everywhere. As attractive and functional as they appear to be to the youthful or middle-aged eye, they are now both an impediment and a danger. In effect, they imprison me in our home.
When people would ask how long we planned to live on Hays Hill, I would reply “as long as we can do stairs.” I can’t any more.
Plan A was to move into a small house in town. Hard truths about my health proved that wouldn’t work. The generous helpers who kept me going were aging, too. Our children live away, and it was clear that their assistance would be needed more frequently. I could not continue to pull them from their families and jobs. So, I am moving to be near one of them in central Kansas.
My life may change a lot. The place I live will definitely be different. It’s a one-story pre-assisted living retirement apartment in a small facility designed for folks like me. I will have a dishwasher for the first time in my life. I’ll have built-in housekeeping help and laundry assistance if I choose. Most of all, I will retain my privacy. The three youngest grands will all be high school seniors next year so I can attend their activities and cheer them on. I’ll be closer to Topeka, too, so that I can keep a more watchful eye on our state legislators.
I have referrals for medical care and I will join a church, but the rest will depend on the amount of energy available. Whatever I decide, in the ninth decade of my life, I will have the chance to do and learn something different and new.
I’m hoping to share some of those experiences with you in the future. This weekly column, which you have supported since the spring of 2009, will not appear regularly. This is “goodbye for now.” I thank all the readers of Thinking Out Loud. I cherish your comments, your notes and your gifts. I will miss you and I will continue to celebrate you.
My new apartment faces east so I will think of you as the days begin. I care and will be interested in what’s happening in Osawatomie and Miami County. I ask you to remember me as this Jayhawk moves into Wildcat country.
More to come. I promise!
