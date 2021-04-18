Henry H. Williams was an Osawatomie hero who has largely disappeared into the mists of history, but he made important contributions to the founding of Osawatomie.
Andrea’s History of Kansas, published in 1883, stated: “The subject of this sketch is one of the ableist, most courageous, and useful of the Free State men in Kansas’s early days.”
Williams was a Free State guerilla fighter, serving in the “Pottawatomie Rifles,” a Free State guerilla force commanded by John Brown Jr. in 1856. He was captured by proslavery forces and imprisoned in Lecompton, charged with treason, as were all Free State guerilla fighters and any Free State settler who openly opposed the authority of the proslavery government of Kansas Territory in the late 1850s.
When the Free State settlers prevailed in the political conflicts in Miami County, Henry H. Williams was elected the sheriff of Miami County in 1857, and again in 1859, and when the Civil War formally broke out, Williams joined the Union Army, rising to the rank of major and leading the Third Kansas Volunteer Regiment in the battles of Cane Hill, Prairie Grove, Van Buren and Fort Wayne.
He became a staff officer under General Thomas Ewing and contributed to leadership of Union forces at the Battle of Pilot Knob. He also served as the Provost-Marshall of the Military District of Saint Louis, responsible for the imprisonment and care of Confederate Prisoners of War in the final months of the Civil War.
Following the Civil War, Williams moved to Kansas City, Mo., and was elected sheriff of Jackson County, Mo., in February of 1865. He served in that position for 18 months and then returned to Osawatomie in 1867, operating a hardware store. He also joined the Congregational Church, the Old Stone Church, with the Rev. Samuel Adair as its pastor.
He was a dedicated Republican and was elected to the Kansas House of Representatives in 1867 and the Kansas Senate in 1868. He married Mary Carr, the Daughter of John Carr, one of Osawatomie’s pioneers and whom Carr Street in Osawatomie is named. They had a large family of seven children.
Henry H. Williams exemplifies the ambition and courage that the founders of Osawatomie exhibited when they worked to establish a thriving community in the wilderness of eastern Kansas. It is vital to remember that Osawatomie’s pioneers had to create a community from scratch, and battle both the elements and proslavery guerillas and a hostile proslavery state government to found Osawatomie.
Sadly, men like Henry H. Williams often disappear into the mists of history, which does them a disservice, because every community was built by individuals who worked to serve their country and community with a sense of civic pride that we would do well to study and emulate in the modern day.
We owe individuals who were willing to make great sacrifices to build up their communities in the past a debt of gratitude and respect.
