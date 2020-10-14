Halloween! I love it! I have more Halloween decorations than Christmas decorations.
And Halloween movies? No scary ones for me! So, I was extremely pleased that there are two I can watch: “The Halloween Dragon” and “Hubie Halloween.”
For the kids, the film “Halloween Dragon (Dragon)” is scheduled to hit theaters at least a week before Halloween. Halloween dragons? I can’t remember ever hearing about them. So, I looked up their history on, yes, the internet. I found Halloween dragons come in all shapes and sizes and are mischievous and the masters of pranks.
In the film, “Dragon,” we meet a wee dragon and his buddy, Scazzle. Together, they discover an alternate world. A world that has everyone and every place from their world, except it is an upside-down world with everything being exactly opposite.
The two encounter many adventures in attempting to get back to their own dimension. And, in doing so, the wee dragon and his buddy must often depend on their friendship to escape harm and to get back home. This sounds like a great family film.
Or, if you are looking for a film that has straight-out “big kid” humor, “Hubie Halloween” is for you. It is an Adam Sandler Netflix movie. Hubie Dubois (Sandler) is thought of as an odd ball and is continually pranked. It is now Halloween night. And where does Sandler live? Salem, Massachusetts. And what has happened? Murder!
Sandler stumbles his way into the middle of the investigation. And who does he meet? Oh Yes, the Murderer! Sounds hilarious with a good-sized pinch of shuddery-fun.
