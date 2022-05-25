The joy! The happiness! The blissfulness and jubilation of the weather we have had!
The birds are warbling with rhapsody to the blue sky above. Outside my window right now there is the ever-ready voice of a mockingbird that just keeps going and going and going.
The notes carrying its propitious and hopeful tunes to all.
Wonderful! Wonderful! It can stay this way until October.
Being outside with the sounds and sights and sniffs and snuffs of spring have been an inviting time.
Roald Dahl, a children’s author, once said, “Above all, watch with glittering eyes the whole world around you, because the greatest secrets are hidden in the most unlikely places.”
I agree wholeheartedly.
The other day, as I was walking out of work, I noticed a large dragonfly flitting overhead. It stopped, and I stopped, and we regarded one another. I said, “hello.” It winked at me, I know. A great spring secret on the wings.
~~~
The Miami County libraries are all participating in an amazing reading program associated with Kansas Wildlife and Parks. At each library, you can ask for a free Kansas State Parks vehicle permit day pass. It can be used at any of our 26 state parks across Kansas.
What a great idea as a way to incorporate reading and the outdoors! The free pass can be used until the end of this year.
I can just imagine sitting around a campfire with a good book, gazing at the stars in wonderment. Or, in a cozy tent reading with a flashlight in a sleeping bag late into the night while the whip-poor-wills call and the coyotes howl playfully.
At the Paola Free Library, there are plans to incorporate a fishing pole program involving poles and gear to use at the park of your choice. More information will follow on that event.
~~~
If you do recall, from an earlier column, I mentioned I had seen great horned owl parents with a nest. At that time, the nest was easy to see without the cover of leaves. I enjoyed driving past to see the “horns” of the owl above the rim of the nest.
Unfortunately, during one of our very blustery days early in spring, the nest and branch were blown out of the tree. I was truly disheartened!
At first I considered that I should walk under and around the tree to see if I could find the remains of the nest for eggs or the owlets. Now, what I was going to DO with either of the two if I discovered them, I had no idea. I just knew that rescuing was in my heart and soul.
I never did make it down the hill, through the brush and brambles, but I sure wanted to. Certainly, I could have braved the way for the good of the species.
A recent article from Fort Collins, Colo., had the same conundrum. An eagle nest fell into Barr State Lake and sank, all the while being shown on camera for the world to watch in horror.
The state biology people thought, “Well, they can try again next year.”
There were a lot of upset people who had been walking around the lake and watching the eagles as they nested in the old cottonwood tree. Some wanted to move the nest and some wished the park would build “fake” nests so this wouldn’t happen again. They are tough decisions to make.
The owl nest I had been watching was an old, abandoned hawks’ nest from bygone years who had since moved down the road apiece … probably realizing the upcoming housing issues. It was also in a dead cottonwood barely hanging onto solid ground. I guess, better luck next year…
~~~
I have four dogs and not one of them has had a tick. I was hoping that all the ticks had been killed by the late spring cool snap. My hopes were recently dashed.
I happily helped my husband pick up branches in my mother’s rural yard as he prepared to mow the lawn. There are many trees surrounding her humble farmhouse as well as hardy fields of crops.
As I was sitting inside the house chatting with my mom, I felt something itchy on my neck.
I thought it was a misplaced hair. Uh…NO! Ugh and gross!
It was a medium-sized creepy arachnid that rates top notch on my list of hated items…right up there with fleas and flies. Anyway, I calmly reached up and squished the living daylights out of it.
On my way home, I felt something crawling in the same exact spot on my jugular vein.
Oh my lans! It was a bigger sized tick! Unbelievable! Again, squeezed to death.
I figured I would get home and shower and scrub any more living relics that may be on my body, but time ran amuck on me. You guessed it! About an hour later I felt something in the same place on my neck.
It couldn’t be another one? But as sure as the rain does fall, it was yet another tick…this was one of the freckle-sized, nasty ones. Groan with disgust! Three ticks in the same place!
Were they brothers from other mothers? What in the world was going on?! For the rest of the night I felt little crawly things all over.
Ticks! Bad for Beth Conner!
May your outdoor adventures be tick-free.
