Saturday, Dec. 3, will be the 20th annual TIPS-CHAMPS Heart of Texas Bowl featuring two top junior college football programs in the nation.
The game is a product of America’s Drug Free Productions and will be held at Memorial Stadium in Commerce, Texas. The 2022 game will feature No. 7 Kilgore College and No. 11 Butler County Community College. Junior college football is filled with excitement and promise. Check out our website www.champsheartoftexasbowl.com.
Intercollegiate athletics in higher education has always been a subject of controversy. The National Junior College Athletic Association states athletics enhance community college life and increase college enrollment.
Intercollegiate sports competition promotes competition, teamwork, discipline, and perseverance. It teaches students how to set and strive for goals. Through effort, hard work and sacrifice, participants learn how to overcome obstacles, which life places in our path.
I coached at a historic Kansas community college, Ft. Scott Community College. It was amazing to witness young people grow from being overlooked high school players to major college and some eventual NFL stars.
FSCC had an unbelievable academic opportunity for student academic growth in what was called the Maximized Individualized Learning Laboratory. Students would be tested, and results would determine their strengths and deficiencies. This is one of the many advantages of beginning educational careers in community college.
In addition to growing academically, students can also showcase their athletic skills and receive four-year college scholarships. College football is a real benefit to community colleges in a variety of ways. Football programs increase student enrollment. Enrollment drives school finance. Research results indicate every collegiate football player indirectly is responsible for adding five additional students to college enrollments.
How can that be one might ask. Let’s think about it. A college is hard pressed to have a marching band without a football team. Football teams also open doors for pep squads, increased cheerleading squads and dance teams. In addition, friends of players attend the same college. Publicity automatically draws area students as well.
Years after I coached at FSCC, a regional junior college asked me to visit with their cabinet about adding an athletic program. There were many points I shared but, in the end, I asked one major question. Are they trying to serve the community or just be a college?
I said without doing research I believe your college median student body age is about 28. They were astonished I guessed right. I pointed out if the school was trying to serve the local community, then adding a football program would draw a huge amount of high school graduates.
Football programs assist in recruitment and enrollment, enhances school spirit, and support higher education in general. Sport programs, especially football, are more of a cash cow than a cost hinderance. Considering community support and alumni gatherings, football programs are a delight.
Why do some colleges drop football programs or never add them in the first place? Leadership is the answer. With any student program, people in leadership must know how to operate and govern these programs.
In my opinion, community colleges should invest in a football program. It serves the community, lowers the student body median age, increases school enrollment, and if operated with knowledgeable finance leaders, will increase overall college revenue.
Jack Welch grew up in Osawatomie. He holds a Doctor of Education degree and has been a college and high school football coach for 39 years. He can be reached at jackwelch1975@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.