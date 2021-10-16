I am back and have decided that I will not be “doing” Halloween this year. The reason: I’ve been spooked enough.
Three months has been a long time to live with uncertainty and the ghost of the unknown. I’m ready to leave all that behind and move on.
You’ve guessed by now that I/ve been dealing with health issues. I’m not sure “dealing with” is accurate, but I certainly have been doing my part to overcome them. That in itself hasn’t been that difficult. After all, once we accept the fact of our own mortality, we are free to move on.
I cannot for the life of me understand why experts claim that our greatest fear is that of flying. Followed by snakes, spiders, dentists and enclosed spaces, in that order. Before this summer, I would have listed my own potential fears as those of abandonment, humiliation or even isolation. Even those, however, are not in the same category as the one that recently spooked me.
Supposedly, we homo sapiens come into this world with two innate fears, that of loud noises and that of falling. With my sometimes precarious balance, I understand the latter, so I hang on and go slowly.
I wasn’t spooked when the doctor sent me to the hospital. That’s where I needed to be. The first pangs of anxiety — dis-ease — set in when I was in the emergency room, number eight in line to be admitted, waiting while personnel shuffled conditions and available beds. A quick exam of things done and not done left me fairly comfortable. If the end was imminent, there were no unexpected chores for my family.
Sometime during that night of waiting, a tiny woman with special needs was admitted. Very frightened and unable to understand what was happening to her, she soothed herself by singing hymns. She sang loudly, and while that bothered staff, it comforted me. I quietly sang along and others who were waiting did the same. Like infants with pacifiers, we turned to the known and comfortable. Faith led to hope, keeping fears at bay.
I’m home now, waiting for the next doctor’s appointment and preparing for some changes in my life. I am very thankful for family, friends and caregivers who masked up and did what was needed to get me this far.
The reality is that I have been sedated several times and, as a result, a few areas of memory are spotty, especially phone numbers. That’s what spooks me. The specter of dementia and cognitive decline is an old enemy once fought for another. I pray that it does not become my own battle. Just the thought is more than spooky.
