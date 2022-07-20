The movie ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ is now showing throughout the Kansas City metroplex.
Thor is a Marvel Comics hero who first appeared in the Aug., 1962 (#83) edition of Marvel Comics under the story title “Journey into Mystery.”
The first time Thor appeared on the big screen was in 2011 in the Marvel Universe film “Thor.” There have been three “Thor” films, all of which starred Chris Hemsworth as Thor and Natalie Portman as Jane Foster, the heroine.
Those films are: “Thor,” “Thor: The Dark World,” and “Thor: Love and Thunder (Thunder).” “Thunder” is now showing at theaters. In fact, it had a $302 million opening weekend.
There was a splattering of reviewer articles that indicated Chris Hemsworth was not right for the part of Thor. Other articles indicated that Hemsworth, himself, questions if he should have taken the part.
What I recognize is that Hemsworth is a thoughtful guy. Why? Natalie Portman has stated that “Chris Hemsworth Didn’t Eat Meat Before Their Kissing Scene(s) Because She’s Vegan.” Yep, Nice Guy.
Go see this one if you have the chance.
(0) comments
