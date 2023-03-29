As I hunt and peck at my keys, the sun is shining.
You heard the words! The sun is out and glowing with happiness into my windows. I am so splendidly surprised. With all the clouds and rain of recent days, I am never too sure anymore how the days will transpire.
This next story occurred before the Spring equinox when it was plumb cold outside…just bitterly, biting, and blustery.
We have a new puppy in our house. Yes, my heart fell for an adorable face and sweet bronze eyes; the curls of hair around her face and the stand-up eyebrows make her so cute.
Well, cute puppies have to be taught manners and house training. I’m sure you are asking what this has to do with the outdoors and the environment. Not a lot, except when I was out on one of my puppy walks during some extreme cold and blustery weather.
I had forgotten my hat and mittens. My charge was yanking the leash and reveling in the outdoor world. I’m sure you’ve been out in the cold and the wind is bazapping across your eyes rather like freeze-drying them in their sockets. That was this day.
It made me look down to the ground to avoid frozen eyeballs. There, happily hugging the grass, were some beautiful dandelions. Those bright yellow flowers were there straining to be seen by me. Yellow orbs of sunshine stared up at me. Mixed with some neighboring tiny purple blooms, they nonchalantly tried their chances at growth.
I suddenly grinned broadly welcoming their beauty to our corner of the earth. I felt warmth with a smile covering my frozen face.
As I looked up from my dandelion viewing, I discovered a small flock of robins in the adjoining field looking in my direction. They were rather puffy and poised appearing to be chilly too. I said to them, “Stay warm, my friends! Spring will be here soon.”
One pleasant day I had the windows open in our living room to purify and purge the old air. My husband was watching one of the bazillion basketball games that were playing when he stopped the game and asked, “What’s that sound?”
I looked at him rather strangely and said, “What sound?”
We both sat in silence for a moment. All I could hear were birds singing outside, which is what I told him. He said, “Well, I guess that’s what it is.”
It’s been such a long time since the windows had been open and the native birds had done any serious singing. It caught him off guard. Their vibrant songs are a joy.
Have you heard or read about the Willow Project that President Biden recently signed? It will allow ConocoPhillips of Houston to drill for oil on Alaska’s north slope… a place that is so white with ice and snow I couldn’t believe the picture. Just a perfect white-out expanse. It took my breath away, because I imagined what it was going to look like once the oil gets on it, oil rigs, the truck tires and exhaust and trash heaps and people everywhere. Terrible!
I do recall when President Biden ran for office, he was environmentally propitious. Now things have changed because ConocoPhillips holds the lease and has legal rights to the oil (and let me tell you, it is a lot … like 600 million barrels!)
There are a lot of individuals and groups of people who are just infuriated. I don’t blame them. Earth Justice, an environmental law group, is preparing a case to protect resources on Alaskan Public Land. This place in Alaska, known for its pristine and unspoiled beauty, is now under the rule of the lower 48 states telling the Arctic Indigenous groups how they will have to change.
These people have lived on this land forever and have survived. The Inupiat are concerned about migrating herds of caribou that travel through the Willow Project’s proposed drilling areas. They are also distraught that their health and welfare are being thrown aside for profit.
This project will release 9.2 metric tons of carbon pollution a year, and the pipeline has a life of about 30 years. So, if my calculations are correct, that equals 276 million tons of CO2 in the air in a time when we’re trying to decrease our carbon footprint. It doesn’t make sense.
I am not at all happy. It is time to leave Alaska alone. Just because it is a state in the United States doesn’t give the other 49 the right to bully up and control the land and water. ConocoPhillips and others are waiting to milk out the veins of minerals, soak up every drop of oil, and abuse the land and animals in the meantime. It is sickening.
Millions of letters have been sent to the White House demanding retribution and ethical recall of this insolent project. There are numerous environmental organizations helping Alaskans keep their state wild and beautiful.
I have noticed some vultures have returned to the Miami County area. Swooping in and out of electric lines or phone lines…whatever they are…dodging them expertly while soaring on the strong Kansas wind. They are the wizards of flight.
The vultures have come a long way. Some of them have migrated home from South America where they have wintered. Goodness me! That would be an adventure! They mate for life, so they normally come back to where they originated.
I don’t think I told you about our run-in with a vulture last fall. A group of vultures was eating on a dead deer along a highway on which we were driving. Normally, vultures fly off the road away from the oncoming traffic. Well, we had one who decided to fly into our truck.
The poor thing took out our radio antennae at the base, cracked the window all the way across, and destroyed the rearview mirror on the passenger side. Needless to say, the bird became a pile of feathers.
I felt sorry for it. It won’t have a mate for life and no more trips to South America. A sad day in the life of a vulture.
