I miss the house at 1926 Parker. It’s really not the structure that I am missing but the history that it represented.
The house was falling apart with holes in the roof and walls apparently supported mostly by ivy. Still, I viewed it as the teller of the story of women’s lives as they used to be.
The house was the farmstead of Charles and Mary Adair, built in 1904 beside the original Adair Cabin, now the John Brown Museum State Historic Site in John Brown Park. The women whose lives I have pondered were mother-in-law Florella Brown Adair and her daughter-in-law Mary. I often parked in the driveway just south of the “No Trespassing” sign and considered those two women of the past.
Grady Atwater has shared much about the cabin and its residents, but my thoughts have mostly been about the struggles of those times. Let me share some of those with you now.
Florella, college graduate and missionary’s wife, joined her husband, the Rev. Samuel Adair, here in early 1855, settling in the cabin he had chosen for them with her husband and children, Charles and Emma. While Samuel was away preaching the good word, Florella had the chores of a dirt floor, windowless 19x20 log home to care for.
Meals were prepared over an open fireplace, a garden demanded attention, clothing had to be made and money was scarce. She had to take in laundry and mending for other people, steps down from previous life and status.
In addition to those conditions, Florella had to deal with Kansas weather, the threats of territorial violence and a total lack of privacy. Her husband performed weddings in front of the cabin fireplace, and she took in the sick and needy who required care. She notably sheltered runaway slaves from Missouri on at least one occasion. She birthed two more daughters — Addie and Marion.
I empathize with her, especially with the death of infant Marion. That baby threw her head back while sitting on her mother’s lap and sustained a puncture wound from a needle Florella had pinned to her bodice. Florella mourned that child throughout her life, before succumbing to illness in 1865, weeks before the end of the Civil War.
She never knew Mary Gardner who married Charles Adair in 1874 and found herself the mistress of the cabin. Mary cared for a household of six: she and her husband, their three children — Grace, Walter and Bessie — and her aging father-in-law. She experienced drought, grasshopper invasions and prairie fires. Like Florella before her, she also lost a child when 4-year-old Bessie became ill and died.
Like Florella, Mary had no privacy as visitors came to the cabin to learn about John Brown and the Bleeding Kansas days before statehood. She longed for that privacy and for a space that was her own.
Samuel died in 1898. Six years later, Charles built a family home immediately next to the cabin. At two stories high and containing over 1,500 square feet, it must have seemed like a mansion when the Adairs moved in.
Mary continued to host cabin visitors. When Charles died in 1910 and her own health began to fail, she negotiated to have the cabin moved to the John Brown Park. That move was accomplished in 1912.
Mary had a few years in her home until illness forced her to move to Kansas City with her daughter. She died there in 1924, and the house passed into the hands of new owners.
I admire these women and hope that some of the rest of us can leave similar legacies of determination as well. So, goodbye, 1926, you housed some good folks that we will continue to remember.
