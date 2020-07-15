I don’t believe that we should erase history, wipe away the past and replace it with new and preferred accounts.
It’s wrong to attempt to airbrush the harsh, the difficult, the contentious events and relationships of other times.
Instead, I would hope that we would work to understand them and not repeat what we consider to be mistakes.
I am thinking, of course, about the recent controversy concerning the removal of historic statues and monuments. I don’t want that to happen here.
Throughout Miami County, especially in Louisburg, Osawatomie and Paola, there are monuments dedicated to those we think of as heroic, those who gave their lives in the service of others. We’ve all seen them. Most are dedicated to soldiers and sailors who fought in this country’s wars. A few honor selected individuals.
They are all important in the history of the communities in which they appear, and awareness and appreciation of them can increase our own understanding of past times.
One such memorial, the largest in the county, has an unusual history of its own. It is the Soldier’s Monument in Paola’s Park Square. At the time of its unveiling in 1916, it was believed to be “the tallest memorial between St. Louis and Denver.”
The idea for the monument, often called the “Soldier’s Statue,” was first suggested by B. J. Sheridan, editor of Paola’s “Western Spirit” newspaper. It was adopted by the county’s schoolchildren.
The initial fundraiser for the statue project was a 1908 appearance by William Jennings Bryan, orator, statesman and candidate for president of the United States.
He packed the Mallory Opera House with the largest crowd yet seen there. Other efforts continued, but the needed amount — $5,000 — was never completely raised. As a result, the statue was erected on Nov. 28, 1916, but not dedicated.
Finances weren’t the only problem. Though many, including Sheridan, argued that the monument be placed in the center of the park, the city council, in a split decision, refused. Editor Sheridan’s opinion of that decision: “Politics and prejudice cut up queer sometimes.” (I’m not exactly certain of his meaning but that could also be true today.)
Built by the D. O. Sellers Monument Works in Paola, the statue was designed by Frederick Haslam, another local. T. R. Hobson was in charge of the hoisting needed for this 35-foot, 50-ton creation.
The needed $3,411 to complete payment was never raised, but the debt was forgiven 52 years later by the Sellers family. As a result, a formal dedication was finally held on June 10, 1968, as part of Paola’s Parade of Progress celebration.
This gift to the county and tribute to our nation’s defenders stands today, near the southeast corner of the park. It faces north. That decision was not a political statement but an attempt to make it visible to the most people attending park meetings. It is a handsome creation with its proclamations of “Courage, Patriotism, Loyalty and Heroism.”
A Civil War soldier, a typical “Billy Yank” infantryman carved from Vermont marble, stands atop the granite obelisk in “at rest” position. He clasps the upper part of his rifle with both hands. Flag emblems appear on the upper section of the base, and the lower section features eagles holding banners in their beaks. It’s a fitting reminder of duty to country and a reminder of Paola’s role as a Union base during the Civil War.
This soldier and his message have graced Park Square for nearly 104 years. Let’s hope it and others similar continue to remind us of past sacrifices without rancor, “politics or prejudice.”
