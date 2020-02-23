The positive contributions by African-Americans and other minorities to the spiritual, cultural, economic and political welfare in American history were, and in the present, often omitted from the historical record.
They were often omitted from any news media or account of events by European-Americans in the past, and, sadly, in the present as well at times.
The purpose of omitting the positive contributions of African-Americans and other minorities was to reinforce the racist perception that European-Americans were the source of all meaningful contributions to the positive developments in all aspects of American life. This was used to justify the European-American racial hegemony in all areas of American life before, during and after the Civil War, and even up to the present day at times.
The racist European-American strategy of suppressing the positive contributions of African-Americans and other minorities to all areas of American life also took an insidious turn when the textbooks that African-Americans and other minorities read in most American schools purposely omitted any positive contributions made by African-Americans.
Racist European-Americans worked to educate young African-Americans and members of other racial minorities that their ancestors were completely insignificant, subservient, and beholden to European-Americans for all of the positive benefits that they enjoyed, and that they, too, were to be insignificant, subservient, and beholden to European-Americans for all of the positive benefits that they enjoyed in life.
African-Americans and members of other minorities who resisted the racist European-American effort to convince them of their own inferiority to racist European-Americans were labeled as dangerous radicals and troublemakers, and even insane for questioning the narrative being fed them by racist European-Americans before, during and after the Civil War, and sadly even today at times.
European-Americans such as John Brown, who resisted this false racist narrative, were labeled as insane extremist radicals for merely proposing that African-Americans and other racial minorities were equals in every way to European-Americans.
One of the reasons that Black History Month is necessary is the persistent absence of the many important contributions made by African-Americans and other minorities in American history in school textbooks and in the historical record itself.
The contributions of African-Americans and others in all areas of American life were systematically expunged from the historical record by racist European-Americans to ensure that the many contributions of African-Americans in all areas of American life were forgotten.
This was done to preserve and protect European-American hegemony in all areas of American life, and to work to condition African-Americans and other minorities to accept the racist ideal that European-Americans are biologically, intellectually and culturally superior to African-Americans and other racial minorities.
Their efforts failed then and continue to fail, as African-Americans and members of other minorities have claimed their place in history. Black History Month celebrates the contributions of African-Americans, and celebrates the vital role that African-Americans have played in shaping American history.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.