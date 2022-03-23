The historical record is subject to change when historians utilize new or existing historical evidence to change a current interpretation of historical reality.
Historical revisionism is often decried as “changing history,” and in some cases it is a dangerous attempt to selectively use historical evidence to justify a particular political or philosophical point of view. But in most cases, when historians change their interpretations of history, it is because they have learned new information or taken a fresh look at established sources and have changed their interpretations of a particular historical subject.
Historical evidence is commonly misused to support an individual’s or group’s personal political or set of cultural ideals, and when that occurs, all evidence that does not support an individual’s political views or cultural ideals is summarily dismissed as incorrect or fallacious.
Historical reality exists in shades of gray, and as no individual or group in the past were morally perfect, there is always a dark side to every individual or group. When history is utilized as a political or social weapon by an individual or group, there is a disturbing tendency to present the historical figure or group being touted as a paragon of virtue as free from any moral flaws.
Correspondingly, if the intent is to cast an individual as a villain, the historical figure or group is represented as devoid of any positive moral traits whatsoever. In most all cases, when a historical figure or group is portrayed in a completely positive or negative light, history is being used to support a current political or cultural ideal by a group or individual.
Intellectually honest historical inquiry seeks to be dispassionate in seeking to find the historical reality concerning a historical event, person or group. No individual or group is perfect, and an intellectually honest study of an event, person or group is going to discover both moral and social positives and negative aspects of an event, individual or group. An intellectually honest historical work is going to include both the positive and negative aspects of an event, individual’s or group’s endeavors and effects on the past and the present.
Intellectuals are often the first individuals to be rounded up and arrested when an authoritarian individual or group takes power because intellectual honesty compels them to be politically and socially incorrect and point out both the positives and negatives of any situation.
Individuals or groups seeking to hold political or social power over others view an intellectual seeing both the positives and negatives of an individual’s or group’s philosophies or actions as a threat to the political or social power of an authoritarian individual or group.
Historical revisionism is both positive and negative, positive when it brings to light new or historically valid information that enlightens readers about hitherto unknown historical realities, and negative when historical interpretation is changed by selectively using historical evidence that supports a particular set of political or cultural ideals to misuse history to support a particular political or cultural ideal.
Historical inquiry is always changing, and historical revisionism is a constant that can be both positive and negative.
