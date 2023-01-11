The Miami County Historical Museum in Paola has a lot to offer the community.
When you first come into the building you will see pictures of influential people of our past. Some are our founding fathers, and others are individuals who have had a great influence on our history.
Miami County was first coming to life back in the 1850s. It was originally called Lykins County named after David Lykins. The city of Paola was started by Baptiste Peoria, Issac Jacobs, A.M. Coffey and David Lykins. They were the Paola Town Company who laid out the town of Paola in 1855.
Other pictures on the wall of the first room are military and non-military individuals who influenced Miami County in its early days and on through the Civil War. This region has quite a history involved in the Civil War with William Quantrill and John Brown to name a few. The museum is working on “QR” codes for many of these individuals so visitors can gain more information on them.
Our second room has many items from early Paola. An old printing press from the newspaper, telephone switchboard, wood burning kitchen stove, old pump organ, and an old school bell. There are smaller items like old wood planes, various tools, and everyday items that were common and possibly state-of–the-art back then.
We have a military room with much information on the Civil War, World War I and World War II. Exhibits of bayonets, ammunition, and other war items along with various uniforms of that period.
Our third building is the “Indian Room.” There are many display cases featuring early Indian weapons, arrowheads, and other items that the Indians used during that time for their survival. There is much information on the area Indians, early chiefs, and the “Trail of Death” that brought the Indians to this area.
In the future we hope to have articles on different aspects of early life in Miami County. Stories of different people who have contributed to the development of this area. These stories will be in the paper on a regular basis.
The museum is also getting traveling exhibits from the Freedoms Frontier Foundation out of Watkins Museum in Lawrence. The different exhibits will be on display at the museum for about a two-month period.
The museum has a second floor in two of the buildings. If we are to expand the museum, we need access to these upstairs floors. We are currently trying to raise funds for an elevator. Any donations designated to our building fund would be greatly appreciated.
Vincent Thorpe is the treasurer of the Miami County Historical Museum.
