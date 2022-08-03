The Freedom Festival is a living history event that will be held in Osawatomie’s John Brown Memorial Park on Saturday, Sept. 17, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, Sept. 18, from noon to 4 p.m.
The Freedom Festival will feature a reenactment of the Battle of Osawatomie and other Border/Civil War battle reenactments both days of the Freedom Festival. In addition, historical speakers will present entertaining and enlightening talks.
Frontier artisans and artists will be demonstrating their artistry, and music will fill the air of John Brown Memorial Park as musicians will perform frontier and folk music during the Freedom Festival. In addition, children will find fun and educational activities to fill both days, and delicious food will be for sale at the Freedom Festival.
John Brown Memorial Park was the site of the Battle of Osawatomie on Aug. 30, 1856, and the purpose of the Freedom Festival is to educate the public about not only the Battle of Osawatomie, but Miami County’s and Osawatomie’s nationally and internationally important pre-Civil War history.
Visitors travel to Miami County and Osawatomie from all over the nation and the world to see Miami County’s and Osawatomie’s Border/Civil War-era historic sites. The Freedom Festival will bring that history to life as skilled Civil War reenactors will reenact the Battle of Osawatomie and other Border/Civil War battles during both days of the Freedom Festival.
Frontier artisans and artists will bring forgotten skills to life during the Freedom Festival as they demonstrate how Miami County’s and Osawatomie’s pioneers handcrafted items that they used daily. An arts and crafts fair will also offer a chance for Freedom Festival attendees to see a good selection of goods and services offered by local vendors.
The kids will have plenty to do at the Freedom Festival with children’s activities offering educational fun. Kids can also learn about Miami County’s and Osawatomie’s Border War from the Civil War reenactors and John Brown Museum State Historic Site staff and volunteers.
Mary Buster, the great, great, granddaughter of Florella Brown Adair, John Brown’s half-sister, will be giving special tours of the Adair Cabin as well as presenting a talk about the relationship between John Brown and Florella Adair in the performance tent.
Mary will be telling family history that is not in history books, a special aspect of the Freedom Festival. Kerry Altenbernd will present a first-person narrative of John Brown, and Jim Peters, KU Osher Lifelong Learning Institute Director Emeritus, will give a talk on the Underground Railroad at the Freedom Festival.
The Freedom Festival will bring history to life in a fun and enlightening manner for every member of the family. Come to the Freedom Festival and have fun learning about Miami County’s and Osawatomie’s nationally and internationally important history come to life!
