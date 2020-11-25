For the official start of this holiday movie season, beginning with Thanksgiving, AMC is showing such family favorite films as “Frozen,” “Elf,” “Gremlins,” and “The Star” in their ‘Fan Faves’ series.
At the same time, the Overland Park B&B Theater is showing such favorites as “Guardians of the Galaxy,” “Santa Clause” (with Tim Allen) and “White Christmas.”
When I saw that the 1954 film “White Christmas” was showing, I did a double-take. Such dated films are generally shown at fine arts theaters such as the Greenwood Theater in Overland Park. Who would have thought a major theater chain such as B&B would show a 1954 film?
And not just any 1954 film. A 1954 ‘VistaVision’ full-color musical. But not just any musical. An Irving Berlin musical! An Irving Berlin Musical that stars Bing Crosby, Danny Kaye, Rosemary Clooney and Vera Ellen. All top movie stars in 1954.
If you are a movie buff, this is the film for you. If you are a Bing Crosby fan, this is the film for you. If you love old musicals, this is definitely the film for you. “White Christmas” takes you back to the post-World War II* feel-good world that America and Americans savored in 1954.
So, what is “White Christmas” actually about? It is about friendship. It is about caring. It is a love story. And it is joyfully wrapped up in song and dance. Go see it, I don’t think you will be disappointed.
* World War II was the war fought from 1939-945 and involved a large majority of the world’s countries, including America.
