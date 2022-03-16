The Adair Cabin stands today within a stone pergola in Osawatomie’s John Brown Memorial Park because of the foresight and courage of two strong women, Florella Brown Adair and Mary Gardner Adair.
Florella Brown Adair saved the Adair Cabin from destruction following the Battle of Osawatomie in 1856. Mary Gardner Adair facilitated having the Adair Cabin moved to John Brown Memorial Park in 1912, which saved the Adair Cabin from being demolished or taken apart and used as a souvenir rather than serious historical preservation.
Both women are examples of the strong women who helped to found every Miami County community and are often overlooked in historical accounts of a town’s founding due to the patriarchal nature of American historiography.
Due to the reality that women were often excluded from formal leadership positions, the historical record often leaves the courageous actions of women out of the historical record. This is a disservice to women in history, as they made vital behind-the-scenes contributions to the foundation of Miami County communities in the 19th century.
One reason that Women’s History Month exists is to remedy the social ill of disrespect for the vital role that women played in all of history. Florella Brown Adair and Mary Gardner Adair are just two ladies who made a valuable contribution to Miami County’s cultural and economic development, with many more women building up Miami County’s cultural and economic life from the founding of the town in 1855.
One reason that women’s history is often viewed as unimportant is that women often occupied and worked within the domestic sphere of influence in Miami County communities’ daily life. The daily chores that women performed and the cultural activities that women led are often seen as of secondary importance to the political and economic activities of men. This sexist attitude is unfortunate in that the cultural life of a community is a vital component to any community’s collective growth and development, and women were the primary “movers and shakers” in the cultural life of Miami County communities.
Women have been active in the economic life of Miami County communities throughout the county’s history, with Ada Remington, the granddaughter of the Rev. Samuel Adair and Florella Adair, taking leadership roles in banking and other businesses, and women working in family businesses by their family members and husband’s sides. They worked hard as a team to ensure the success of multiple businesses in Miami County and often were not formally acknowledged, but they certainly worked to support their family’s business success.
Women such as Florella Brown Adair, Mary Gardner Adair and Ada Remington are examples of the strong women who worked to build the cultural and economic foundations of Miami County communities, and we owe them a debt of gratitude and respect, for their influence is still felt today in the cultural and economic lives of Miami County’s communities.
