So, what is on at the movies? Horror films!
Horror films have been popular since the first one was released in 1896. It was a three-minute French film named “Le Manoir du Diable” (“House of the Devil”).
In 1897, American director George Albert Smith released the horror film, “The X-Ray Fiend.”
In 1898, Smith released his second film, “Photographing a Ghost,” which started a short-lived phenomenon of people attempting to snap supernatural spirits using the first handheld cameras. (They were named Kodak.)
This week, there are nine horror films showing in the Kansas City area. Of those, two stood out to me: “The Invisible Man” and “Fantasy Island.”
What? “Fantasy Island” is a horror movie? This one sure is. In it we find an elusive Mr. Roarke granting his guests their fantasies. However, soon they find their fantasies are turning into nightmares. (I presume that Ricardo Montalbán is turning over in his grave.)
There have been six “Invisible Man” movies, including the current “Invisible Man” film. In 1933, the first “Invisible Man” film focused on a scientist who discovers a way to become invisible, but it causes him to be “murderously insane.”
The new “Invisible Man” is also about a scientist who discovers how to become invisible. He becomes violently abusive to his wife.
He commits suicide. But then, dangerous “things” begin to happen to the wife. She begins to believe her husband did not die.
Americans have flocked to this film. It has brought in more than $125 million in its first 17 days.
FYI: I will not be flocking to any horror film.
