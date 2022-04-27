When a person quits, they often wonder if they could have made it.
That feeling of regret can hit you hard. What if I’d just stuck with it? Could I have achieved it by now? What if I hadn’t given up, how different my life would be?
Everyone has feelings of doubt. We fear we will fail. We lack self-confidence. No matter how much we desire to achieve, there will always be times we have doubt, and our motivation will hit a wall. During this time, we sometimes lose our will and give up. It really boils down to how much we desire something.
We have all heard the saying giving up is not an option. When difficult times hit us hard is when that saying loses it strength. It is important for everyone setting goals to realize why we should keep trying in the most difficult times.
We live in a generation where instant gratification is thought of as a need. Society identifies successful people and assume they achieved greatness overnight. Their success took hard work and dedication. Most people never see the journey but only the destination.
There will be tough times in life. There will be times when it seems like we just cannot accomplish our goal. Why do some people persevere, and others give up and quit? Some people will give anything to achieve their dreams and others will stay on the couch complaining.
Following your dreams, goals and ambition requires effort, dedication, persistence, perseverance and overcoming obstacles. How much are we willing to sacrifice to accomplish our dreams? Would it be as much as Ms. Cha?
The New York Times reported about a woman in South Korea. She wanted a driver’s license so badly she took the test 949 times. Not only did she study (with tutoring), but she also had to get up at 4 a.m. and catch three different buses to get to the testing site.
She not only invested years of her life, but she had to pay $5 every time she took the trip to take the test. If my calculation is correct, she spent $4,745 getting to the test site. Ms. Cha persevered. She finally passed the test.
She became a celebrity when the word got out about her trials and tribulations in receiving her driver’s license. Her accomplishment was rewarded. The car company Kia presented Ms. Cha with a brand-new beautiful Hyundai.
How important are our dreams? Are they important enough to attempt something 949 times before we succeed? We should not expect immediate results because the larger the dream, the more time and effort it takes to accomplish. However, most dreams are worth the investment and wait.
Ms. Cha wanted the license so badly she never gave up. Ms. Cha had lost her husband to death and did not have a way to transport her grandchildren to the zoo. Now, with a license and a new car, she can take her grandchildren to the zoo as much as she desires.
Thought for the week. “The man who wins may have been counted out several times but didn’t hear the referee.” H.E. Janson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.