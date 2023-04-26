Yes, the hummingbirds have returned to our area, so get out those feeders and fill them up. Welcome, our charming little fliers, back to Kansas.
I mentioned the redbud trees were just beginning to bloom in the last column. They have been so plentiful and magnificent this year.
Hidden in the woods behind larger trees, used in yards as show stopping beauty, or along roadsides and in a ditch… I have seen them everywhere we go.
Last weekend I drove around Hillsdale Lake just for fun. As I headed west toward the dam, the redbuds on both sides of the road led me down the hill toward the lake. It was just bedizened and bejeweled with the pinkish, purplish flowers on the numerous redbud trees on the lane to the lake.
The drive just took my breath away. I hope they are still in bloom by this publication so that a side trip to Hillsdale Lake may bring you a splendorous spring view.
As I continued across the dam, the waves crashed against the shoreline where no boat dared to float. The water was very busy that day! The only thing on the lake were groups of coots. They are small black, chicken-sized water birds sometimes referred to as a “marsh hen.”
They only weigh a little over a pound and swim together near the shore of just about any body of water — ponds, marshes, swamps, sewage treatment water and ditches with water.
Coots resemble a duck and can swim like a duck, but their feet are not webbed. On land it walks like a chicken (it’s a member of the rail family) on its green feet. Coots also have red eyes and a white beak, so they do appear to be a bit on the wacky side. But I really think coots are rather cute.
~~~
For Earth Day I hugged a tree. I kissed a large dandelion. I even glared at someone and gave them the “stink eye” as they dropped trash out their window at a business in Spring Hill. I picked it up and placed it in a trash receptacle.
Why does someone do that? I don’t get it. Who do they think will pick it up once it has been disposed onto the ground? The Easter Bunny? Johnny Appleseed? The local Scout groups? I don’t understand.
In our “throw-away-let-it blow-away” society some people need to stop and think twice, or three times, where the throw-away garbage, of which they have so improperly disposed, is going to land forever. Please contain your trash, recycle it, reuse it.
~~~
I was standing outside at the Cider Mill the other day when I noticed two lizards run past my feet. I stood very still to see what kind they were. Inquiring minds want to know.
I don’t carry my phone around with me to take pictures, and I knew if I moved to go find it the lizards would leave.
One reminded me of a regular five-lined skink with the blue tail, but a little heftier. It crawled between the slats of wood to warm in the sun.
The other lizard I had never seen before. It was a tannish, brown color with no stripes. Here is the odd part. Under its chin and along its jaw was colored an orange-red. I stood for a long time, not moving a muscle, just looking at it while it lay super still on the warm boards.
Amazed at its size… about 9 inches long and as round as a fat pretzel stick… I watched as it enjoyed the warmth of the sunshine. It looked up at me with tiny black eyes, possibly in worry that I may be a giant predator.
The big, heavier fellow with the orange chin was a male, I discovered. He closed his eyes with the enjoyment of the sun’s warm waves on the boards.
I did discover that this was a broad-headed skink, a threatened species in Kansas. It is mainly found in Bourbon, Crawford, Linn and Miami counties. So right here in Miami County we have a threatened species of amphibian. It shall be cared for.
~~~
I have started some gardening. My raised beds have needed more soil, so to remedy this quandary I took soil from one bed and put it into another. I decided my body cannot handle all of the beds at one time with various plants that no one eats. I still have to purchase more soil to fill the beds to the proper levels.
Did I tell you about the 80 strawberry plants I had a couple of years ago when I believed I could grow bushels and make pies and jam? The summer I planted them we had a mighty hot summer that cooked the plants. Then the following spring I had visions of strawberry plums dancing in my head. I think I had 20 plants come to life and only on one half of the bed.
Now I was discouraged and flustered and uncertain of my strawberry growing abilities. The weeds took over, and all my gardens looked like the yard of a haunted house. It was shameful.
This year, a mighty 12 plants returned to flower for me. I prepared a different bed. Replanted them and said positive words and chants and prayers over them in hopes of a happier life.
~~~
The Marais Des Cygnes Master Gardeners are having a BIG plant sale on April 27, 28 and 29. The sale will be held in the K-State Research and Extension parking lot, 913 N. Pearl St. in Paola.
The sale starts each day at 9 a.m. You will be able to purchase native plants, pollinators, baskets, trees, perennials and more. This is a great opportunity to get some beautiful plants.
~~~
Lenora Larson, who is the “Butterfly Lady” and knows all the fluttery, flipping, flying, flapping butterflies in the Kansas sky told me that the little white butterflies we see right now are Cabbage White butterflies.
My grandson and I have been lucky enough to see three eastern tiger swallowtails fly through our yard. They were quite a sight to see on a warm day. I hope they had a blanket for our cold nights.
