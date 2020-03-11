I am always glad to see you and I wish you all the best, but I won’t be shaking hands for a while. I would if you don’t mind the fact that I will pull out the hand sanitizer afterward.
That’s what it has come to. I am not panicking, but I am taking the warnings about the coronavirus seriously.
Microbe threats get my attention just as missile threats do, and this one is proving hard to ignore. The problems posed by COVID -19 are many and very real. It may not reach the level of a pandemic, and I certainly hope it does not, but it requires each one of us to accept responsibility for our continued well-being. That means, of course, that we improve and maintain a higher level of personal hygiene.
We’ve all heard the recommendations: wash hands frequently with soap and water or alcohol-based cleansers, sneeze into elbows rather than into hands, disinfect contaminated surfaces on phones, keyboards, door knobs and toilet handles — the list goes on. Since this particular disease is spread through the air via sneezes and coughs and through contact with infected persons or surfaces, we need to be on guard.
Professional offices throughout the county have removed magazines from waiting rooms and minimized toys and other shared items that can be hosts for this new virus. Many of us are now carrying our personal hand sanitizers for quickly available use, and nursing facilities have masks available.
Those may not be needed now except for those already infected or those working in health-related fields. I have friends who are stocking up on bleach, flu meds and canned goods in anticipation of staying at home and not getting out into the public.
I fully expect church leaders to omit the “sign of peace” and drinking from the common cup until this threat is contained.
It’s not the first time we’ve gone through this. Most recently, the swine and avian flus prodded us to be careful. History shows us that humankind has often suffered from the presence of a viral plague originating in animals. Remember our world history classes and the tales of the black plague stemming from rats?
Health experts now believe that the source of the present scare was an animal market in Wuhan, China, and that the microorganism that is spreading was from a combined bat and fish viral mutation. That certainly seems possible. After all, HIV stemmed from chimpanzees, and SARS from bats and civet cats. Ebola’s source is also presumed to be bats. In these instances, the animal world may not be our best friends.
Each time I read or hear about this particular disease, I think of the flu epidemic of 1918. Both of my grandmothers were among the three percent of the world’s population that succumbed to that disease. They were two of the 675,000 Americans lost to an illness that was not contained.
I am also old enough to remember the polio epidemics of the 1940s and 1950s. Remember what we then-called Infantile Paralyis or its other name, Poliomyelitis? Not until Jonas Salk and his 1953 vaccine did we have a cure.
Those were frightening times here in Miami County and throughout the world. Swimming pools and movie theaters were closed; county fairs and circuses were cancelled; churches did not meet and schools opened later in the fall — all in hopes of keeping polio from infecting others. Still, deaths of both children and adults occurred and many were left crippled for life.
None of us wants those events to occur again. While we wait for a cure or a remission of the virus, we need to tend to business and take care of ourselves and those we love.
Hand sanitizer, anyone?
