I have been spending a lot of time indoors these past few weeks after a back surgery that has whacked me a good one. I do not wish this point to be beleaguered.
I just want you to know I have spent a lot of time at the kitchen table staring out the window and working on a large piece of artwork. I have also been rather like a bump on a pickle in the easy chair and on the sofa watching hours of NBC morning news shows.
Venturing out into the yard for the first time last night to check out flower and vegetable gardens was a good time and quite enjoyable. My first jaunt through our country yard. It is well mown but not bump free.
I got a real hankering to mosey through the tomatoes and pick an extreme number of tiny ones. My vines are not very well organized. (If you drive north of Paola a short distance, Angela Scherman has a wonderfully arranged and neat garden. I am envious!)
Thank goodness my husband and big dog were there when I gracefully tripped over a vine and slid to the ground. Not cool. Back to the sofa to read a National Geographic.
While posted at my kitchen table I have been on “bumblebee watch.” We have had a billion bumblebees in the front deck flower garden on a 10-foot-tall purple Rose of Sharon. They, the bumbles, have certainly been enjoying themselves. Depending on the weather, there may be around 15 at a time bizz-buzzing around the bush.
As a youth I was terrified, frozen with fright of all bees, but the bumblebees were the worst. Their huge balloon-like black and yellow bulbous bodies just waiting to attack me. I have discovered that bumblebees are one of those creatures that if you leave them alone, they shall do the same for you.
The great thing about bumblebees is that they rarely sting… unless they are aggravated. Only the female bumblebees will sting, and their stingers are straight, not barbed like a honey bee. Because the stingers are straight, they can pull it out without losing it and may sting again.
Personally, I wouldn’t mess with them.
As an adult, I have gained their respect and integrity and virtues. They are truly beautiful and quite interesting. The bumblebees around my porch are always busy and constantly moving.
They are super pollinators! They have “pollen baskets” on both back legs they use in carrying the pollen back to the nest. Honey bees bring back the nectar to their hive and some pollen. It is the opposite for bumbles who want more pollen.
My bumblebees all fly about with bright yellow blobs of pollen. I learned from the National Wildlife Federation that their wings beat 130 times a second. A bumblebee will go into a flower and vibrate it until the pollen is released. This is called “buzz pollination.” On my Rose of Sharon there are folds of petals, so this process is used on the flowers into which they disappear and then fly out and on to another.
Bumblebees tend to like cooler weather and are even active on cloudy and rainy days. According to InsectIdentification.org, bumblebees are able to control their own body temperature. They are the largest of bees and have a hairy coat that they wear particularly well.
Did you know that ALL the bumblebees in the nest will die when it gets cold?... except the queen. She will start a new nest with all new family members in early spring.
They are becoming endangered due to habitat loss and pesticides. What a shame! They are welcome around my house.
~~~
I mentioned earlier that I have watched many hours of news programs in the past two weeks. One discussion being mentioned is the increase in depression amidst all the COVIDity and problems that have evolved with it.
One recent dialogue mentioned is that individuals need to find joy in their lives... little things to bring rays of hope and humor and pride and pleasure.
This is where nature is the answer.
Walking around my garden the other day, I discovered a beautiful yellow and black garden spider hiding in our cornless stalks (due to my friendly neighborhoodlums of raccoons).
I was thrilled! I hadn’t seen one of these fascinating and magnificent spiders in several years. We had the regular brown orb-weaving garden spiders but not many yellow and blacks.
My husband has been pulling cornstalks and weeds from the garden. I told him he could not disturb the spider or web. It was to remain in place… please.
Today, when I showed him the web, I noticed the spider had shed its skeleton, and it was hanging above it in the web.
What a find! What a discovery! What a joy! There’s my ray of hope.
