We are sweltering as only one can in eastern Kansas. In response to personally choosing to continue being COVID-19 locked down in air conditioning, I decided to follow my Pensacola sister’s lead and start a needed home improvement project.
Don’t ask me why I picked interior painting! I swore after the last interior painting project I did at our son’s house nine years ago, I WOULD NEVER DO INTERIOR PAINTING AGAIN.
Well, of course, I’m 75 now and forgot. My husband who is almost 75 forgot to remind me! Shows what happens after 50 years of marriage! We both forgot to remember the old saying — “Never say never.”
I decided my master bedroom, which hasn’t been painted in 18 years, along with my 18-year-old bedspread needed a facelift. What better than an accent wall painted to match the bedspread?
I had our sons remove from the accent wall a heavy, large set of shelves which I had dubbed my “dust catcher.” This left large hanger holes. I went on YouTube and took spackling lessons, which required ordering necessary supplies to be delivered. Actually, I think my new spackling skills are okay. I was also quite good at selecting the paint color to match my bedspread.
Unfortunately, my “quite good skills” abandoned me. The blue masking tape apparently wasn’t applied accurately. The trim brush was too big and not tapered. Red paint ended up on the ceiling, the wood trim and adjoining side walls.
Various paint smudges seem to appear randomly. I did manage to keep all paint drips on the drop cloth so that my 18 -year-old gray carpet is not full of red polka dots! After applying two coats of paint, I applied “goop” to remove unwanted red paint and quit.
I took a picture to send to my Pensacola sister as a reminder of how dreadful an amateur painted wall could look and was shocked. It seemed beautiful. All I can say is I am grateful that my old cell phone camera lacks good resolution.
None of the paint runs show. In fact, all of the defects seem to have been automatically Photoshopped. I say automatically because I don’t possess Photoshop skills either.
Finally, I thought I should memorialize my LAST painting adventure in an email to friends as a COVID-19 update, which included a pledge. “Henceforth I vow to stick to painting Christmas candles.”
Once again, my spouse has promised to remind me that it’s insane for me to do interior painting. He noted that when we aren’t practicing COVID-19 precautions, I will be able to have work for professional house painters and help the local economy. Ah, what a relief.
No more painting adventures. Speaking of adventures reminds me of one of my many life mantras: “If life isn’t an adventure, you’re doing something wrong.”
At age 75 in the middle of a pandemic, I may have to rethink that or maybe just give up interior house painting.
