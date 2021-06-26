Sport specialization before the age of 12 leads to burnout and quitting sports altogether for many athletes. Single sport specialization increases risk of overuse injuries. In addition, there is a decrease in overall athletic development.
There is an epidemic of childhood obesity and fewer hours of physical education in schools. Parents need to encourage their children to get involved in sports. Instead of limiting opportunities for youth, I think we should increase opportunities to enjoy and receive the benefits of participation in sports.
I remember a slogan of a local fishing television program where Charly Peck said, “Off the streets and on the creeks.” Let us keep our youth active and engaged in meaningful activities providing lifelong lessons.
I have heard it said, a man needs to endure the back pain today instead of the heartache later. In other words, spend time with your children before it is too late. Involvement in activities at an early age is one of the best ways to help kids grow into responsible adults.
Sure, we get tired. Working all day to provide food, lodging, clothes, and an overall way of life for our family is a huge responsibility. Life gets busy. That is why many forget to spend time with their children. The formulative years are the years when the family is young (parents and children).
It is hard to come in from work, have supper and go back outside to play catch, throw a football, go fishing at a local pond, or any other sundry list of activities. But what I would like to suggest is regardless how hard it is to spend time with your children after a hard day’s work, it is harder on parents to witness negative things happen to their children when they grow older.
Life is busy, especially for parents with children. As the days go by our days become stacked with to-do lists. Other priorities seem to take precedence over quality family time. Quality time is necessary for a complete family environment.
Spending quality time with your children does not have to be an insurmountable task. Take a few minutes each day to play with your children without any distractions. According to Jones (2017), children are less likely to have behavioral issues at home or at school. Children who are spending more quality time with their families are less likely to participate in risky behaviors such as drug and alcohol use. Showing your children that you love and care for them help to keep them mentally and emotionally strong.
Here are some tips to spend quality time with your children. Connect daily with your child. See your child before school and work. Send them a little note in their lunch bags. Tell your child that you love them every day. Read a short book before bedtime. Give appreciation. Eat supper together as a family, if possible. Go to their practices and games. Play every day with your child, even if it is a few minutes. Tell jokes and laugh with your children. Shut off your computer and iPhone for 30 minutes and talk with your child.
Parents spending consistent time with their children also receive health benefits. This is a win-win situation. A family is a team, and they need each other. Start today, it is never too late.
Thought for the week, “One finger cannot pick up a pebble.” The Rev. Doyle Welch
Jack Welch grew up in Osawatomie. he holds a Doctor of Education degree and has been a college and high school football coach for 39 years.
