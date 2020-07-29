Do you love gardening? Why not become a Master Gardener?
The Master Gardening Program provides individuals the opportunity to expand their knowledge about growing plants. Training classes on numerous topics are offered regularly throughout the year.
Do you enjoy giving back to the community? The Master Gardening Program gives you the opportunity to share your knowledge with people in Miami and Linn counties as well as volunteer in our community horticultural projects. A few of the projects include the Miami County Courthouse, KSU Extension Office Garden, Seeds for Kids, and KSU Trial Garden.
Do you enjoy meeting new people with a passion for gardening whether it be vegetable or flower? The Master Gardening Program is a great group of ladies and gentlemen that are informative, friendly and thoughtful. If you want to learn new things and enjoy sharing your knowledge, the Master Gardening Program is for you.
Applications for Miami and Linn county residents is now available at www.maraisdescygnes.k-state.edu/hot-topics/lawn-garden/2020%20EMG%20Application.pdf. The application deadline is Friday, July 31.
Attendance is required for a Master Gardener training course on Tuesdays, from Sept. 22 through Nov. 17, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Johnson County Extension office in Olathe.
Register early as there is limited space. A $100 entrance fee is required, which helps cover the cost of materials, trainer’s fees, and other expenses. Active master gardeners are expected to volunteer 40 hours with a variety of opportunities and attend 10 hours of advanced training each year.
For further information, call the Marais des Cygnes Extension District office, 104 S. Brayman St. in Paola, at (913) 294-4306.
Enjoy sharing your passion for gardening with others and become a Marais des Cygnes Extension Master Gardener!
