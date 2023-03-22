Is there a Harpers Ferry without an Osawatomie?
If you’re not from around here, the question can seem a bit silly. What does a tiny town in rural Kansas have to do with a city in West Virginia — five states and 1,000 miles away?
If you’re an American historian, you understand Harpers Ferry to be a pivotal point in the build-up to the American Civil War, and you’re likely very familiar with its central figure: the abolitionist John “Osawatomie” Brown. Old Osawatomie Brown is, to this day, as controversial as he was over 150 years ago.
The actions undertaken by Brown at Harpers Ferry elevated the city and its surrounding acreage to a National Historic Park (originally Harpers Ferry National Monument). John Brown’s Fort, which was at the center of his raid and standoff, has been dismantled, moved, and rebuilt more than half a dozen times and now stands as the cornerstone to the Harpers Ferry National Historic Park, which boasts nearly 3,600 acres, a $7,000,000 annual budget and 49 employees. This monumental national site is centered around, in part, a three-day visit by John “Osawatomie” Brown that ultimately ended in his capture, trial, and execution on Dec. 2, 1859.
Consider for a moment if John “Osawatomie” Brown had died at the Battle of Osawatomie, or the Pottawatomie Massacre, or any one of the dozen or so Bleeding Kansas skirmishes he was a leading figure in during his time in Kansas. Is there still a Harpers Ferry? The evolution of John Brown into a militant abolitionist is a product of his time in Kansas with five of his sons, John Jr., Jason, Owen, Salmon and Frederick.
The raid that Sunday night in Virginia, in October of 1859, was at the time, the boldest attempt by abolitionists to incite a rebellion of enslaved people in the American South. Though it was ultimately unsuccessful, that raid forever solidified the reputation and legacy of John Brown and inflamed the foundations of the impending Civil War. But that moment doesn’t happen without Bleeding Kansas or his time in Osawatomie. And the history of John Brown and Osawatomie is about to become nothing more than a footnote.
Through a half-century of neglect, the very roots that brought our country to Civil War are about to be lost. This history is in tatters. The brick roads that feed the John Brown Museum and the battlefield are broken. The windows at the museum don’t hold out the weather, the roof leaks, the doors don’t close, and the infamous Adair Cabin where John Brown headquartered isn’t even protected against summer humidity or the cold, dry air of winter. It’s been set on fire twice, once not even 25 years ago.
A national tragedy is playing out right here in our front yard. The Osawatomie Museum is in a fight to keep the history alive.
As I walked into the Osawatomie Museum, which is soaked in the rich history of Civil War America, I thought about the decaying of American history. I stumbled across a picture of John Brown kissing a black child. A picture that depicts a different time in America — but sends a generational message. All people matter. And for John Brown, black lives mattered.
We so often forget the battle that was fought against slavery and the important role Osawatomie played. The Osawatomie Museum is a treasure trove of both John Brown History and the history it spawned in Osawatomie.
Osawatomie is a place where the ideals of Black Lives Matter were being fought for with bayonets and broadswords, long before social media, long before the Civil Rights Act, long before Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. told us of his dream. A place that is absolutely deserving of being a National Historic Park. A place that has been forgotten.
If there’s ever been something that we should all throw ourselves behind to save and protect, it’s this little piece of Kansas that was the catalyst for the raid on Harpers Ferry. It’s time to answer the question: Without Osawatomie, there is no Harpers Ferry. Without Old Osawatomie Brown, the foundation of the American Civil War would be wildly and unimaginably different.
It’s time to support the little Kansas town that helped write American history and forever bears the marks of the fight to end slavery. It’s time for the John “Osawatomie” Brown National Historic Park, and it’s time for you to visit the Osawatomie Museum.
