I don’t believe I have spoken (really, written) in abundance about birds recently.
Lately, with all the holding-down-the-fort-at-home quarantine, being safe, and staying away from crowds has brought me closer in-tune with my local birds flapping, flying and soaring their ways through the trees in my yard.
I have had numerous Baltimore orioles frequenting my trees. They have returned this spring in plenty. I have three feeders for them in my front yard. At times there are two males in their brilliant attire with a female following in her bland colors.
Two feeders are for the orioles, one being filled with grape jelly only. Let me tell you this, orioles love, I repeat, LOVE grape jelly. It meets the birds’ needs for dark, ripe fruits, which are not yet around, and it gives them the necessary high-energy for the making of nests.
I have always provided the sugar water for both hummingbirds and orioles but not the jelly until this year.
I have heard from several people through Facebook who purchase huge bottles of jelly to keep them around. It works, let me say.
Other birds that savor the grapeness are summer and scarlet tanagers, mockingbirds, rose-breasted grosbeaks, woodpeckers and finches. They also really like mealworms. I am going to give them a try too… not for me to eat, but for the birds.
This is the first year I have had a rose-breasted grosbeak at my house. Never, ever had I seen one before. I was standing at my kitchen window and looked at one of my feeders. And there, as plain as the morning sunrise, perched a cardinal, a goldfinch and the grosbeak. It was one of the most thrilling birding moments of my life… just 20 feet away from me. Beautiful colors all at once.
Golly jeepers! I was awestruck.
I have also had an orchard oriole come around, usually following a Baltimore. They are smaller and a dark red and black. Incredible!
It’s not just the seeing part, it is also the listening side of the birds. Learning to detect birds by their call or notes or tones or melodies is fun but challenging. Sometimes I hear a bird before I can see it. It is really tough when a feathered friend is heard, but you don’t know what species it is and it can’t be seen.
~~~
I heard from Linda Meinig, who lives out west of town, who discovered a quail under her birdfeeder. She took a picture of it all by itself checking out the available treats. Meinig was thrilled.
She said, “When I was young, we ate quail quite often. They were plentiful. You’d often get a mama and a flock of peepers in the road, and their bobwhite call was almost a constant thing in the summer days.
“Now, we rejoice at either sign of quail. I am hoping the buffer strips around our fields are helping bring them back.”
I compliment and praise and encourage the farmers who are making an effort to help wildlife.
Dee Ann Witt Mandel mentioned, “I was talking with the bobwhites the other day walking down the driveway. My Grandma Dees would sit outside and talk with them - she is the one who taught me to call when I was young.”
Susan Gorman mentioned, “I have so many memories of sitting on the front porch on summer evenings and my grandpa calling to the bobwhites. Once in a while we would see a mama and babies.”
There are also concerns over the loss of whip-poor-wills.
If you live in the country, or camp near wooded areas, have you heard very many?
I recall as a young teen the whip-poor-wills would do their continuous calling throughout the nights. When I would lie awake I thought that counting the number of whip-poor-willings would help lull me back to sleep.
That didn’t help at all. I was counting into the hundreds at rapid succession.
There are two reasons for the bird’s demise.
First, it is an insectivore… only eating flying insects which are being destroyed in record numbers by pesticides (have you seen many bats? Same problem). The bird flies through areas with its mouth open catching the available insects... especially moths. There is a recent National Geographic article about the near extinction of many insects. If I can get a hold of a copy, I plan to write about it.
Secondly, is habitat decline. Whip-poor-wills prefer open, young hardwood forests, which are hard to come by these days.
These are scary scenarios for birds.
The Ute Tribe believed a whip-poor-will’s call had the power to transform frogs into the moon.
One of my favorite writers, Henry David Thoreau, wrote: “the note of the whip-poor-will borne over the fields is the voice with which the woods and moonlight woo me.”
