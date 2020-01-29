I will be celebrating this Kansas Day in what, to me, is the very best way. I will be sharing Kansas history with young people.
The “No Place Like Home” class from the Osawatomie Middle School will be visiting the Osawatomie History and Depot Museum to learn both about the museum itself and the stories it preserves. Ted Hunter and I will address the reasons for the settling of the Miami County area and the heritage of those early founders.
Kansas is the only state settled for the cause of freedom. Pioneers from the Ohio Valley and New York came here to keep the Territory and the resulting state free from slavery.
We need to honor that, even while recognizing that the abolitionist beliefs of those in Osawatomie were challenged by pro-slavery advocates as close as Paola. What happened here in the years of Bleeding Kansas was a microcosm of what was to follow.
The second Battle of Osawatomie, Aug. 30, 1856, was, indeed, the start of the Civil War. It was the first time that lives were lost on both sides of the slavery question.
I like the quotation that “Kansas was born a twin, and her twin was Civil War.” Think about it. This area that was Kansas Territory reached the 34th star on the American flag Jan. 29, 1861. The conflict that came to be known as the War Between the States exploded on April 12.
That history will be only a small part of our presentation as we try to encourage these teens to consider all that has happened since the first Kansans crossed the plains to establish homes in what was then Lykins County.
There are many reasons for sharing Kansas history today, and Paola gets much of the credit. It was the site of the very first Kansas Day celebration back in 1877.
That’s when teacher Alexander LeGrande Copley set aside an afternoon for the study of the state. He motivated his students to gather every bit of information available — data regarding the state’s geography, history and resources — and to be ready to share that information with the community.
According to Esther Clark Hill in an article “The Origins of Kansas Day,” “The eventful day came. The blackboard extended three quarters around the room and was covered by the pupils with careful drawings of the state seal and information about the state, Miami County and Paola Township. The state motto was conspicuous in red and blue chalk...there were also Kansas songs. There were speeches by two or three boys, and questions in Kansas history were asked on one side of the room and answered on the other.”
Hill claims there was one mistake. The event should not have been held in a classroom. It was too small for all who wanted to enter. Kansas Day celebrations were adopted afterward as school events.
Copley became superintendent of Wichita schools and continued the event there. Through his efforts, the custom grew throughout the state and became a Kansas institution. A small booklet containing all information needed for a proper observation of the Jan. 29 date, “Kansas Day,” was published and distributed by the State Teachers’ Association.
A Kansas Day Business Expo was held Saturday, fittingly at the middle school in Paola. Most of our area schools will have some sort of observance today, Jan. 29.
In past years, I have dressed in my “Granny Storyteller” outfit and shared tales of early Kansas with elementary students and even senior citizens. Today, though, I’ll be wearing something with sunflowers on it and limiting those tales to ones more immediate to Oz and Miami County.
Kansans need to know what our state motto means — “Ad astra per aspera” — to the stars through difficulties. Kansas reached the stars of the flag by great effort and heroic sacrifices during the six years before statehood. That tale needs to be told again and again.
